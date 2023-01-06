NBA 2K23: How to get 96 OVR Moments Lauri Markkanen in MyTeam

Just a few days after Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell received a 97 OVR Moments card in NBA 2K23’s MyTeam, one of the players who went to Utah for Mitchell had himself a big night. Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen put up 49 against the Rockets on January 5. In commemoration of his big night, the 2K team released a limited-time 96 OVR Moments card of the Finnish forward. How can you get 96 OVR Markkanen? Here’s what you need to do.

How to get Moments Markannen in MyTeam

In order to get the Moments Lauri Markannen in MyTeam, players must complete seven separate Agendas. This is quite similar to the one that went live earlier in the year for Donovan Mitchell. These Agendas include objectives that need to be completed in one of MyTeam’s various online or offline modes.

Here’s a look at the seven Agendas, plus the rewards for each:

Score 49 points with any Lauri Markkanen in a game (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack) Get eight rebounds with any Lauri Markkanen in a game (reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack)

(reward is Historic Trophy Case Pack) Get one block with any Lauri Markkanen in a game (reward is Rim Protector Award Pack)

(reward is Rim Protector Award Pack) Make six 3-pointers and shoot 40% 3P% or better with any Lauri Markkanen in a game (reward is Badge Award Pack)

(reward is Badge Award Pack) Make 13 free throws with any Lauri Markkanen over multiple games (reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)/

(reward is Moments Trophy Case Pack)/ Get one assist with any Lauri Markkanen in a game (reward is Shoe Award Pack)

(reward is Shoe Award Pack) Play 36 minutes with any Lauri Markkanen over multiple games (reward is 15 MyTeam tokens)

Like with other Moments and Takeover challenges that dropped in the past, our advice is to work within the single-player game modes, particularly Challenges. This will allow you to rack up stats without dealing with the “sweats” in online play. Challenges also offer 12-minute quarters, and time will be pivotal when attempting to get 49 points in a single game.

You will need either the 76 OVR NBA Series 1 Lauri Markkanen or the 94 OVR Zen Markkanen to complete this challenge. The former card can be obtained by buying the Cavaliers Option Pack in the Token Market. That pack can be purchased with just two MyTeam tokens.

Upon completing the seven challenges, players will then receive the 96 OVR Moments Lauri Markkanen. This card will leave the MyTeam Agendas on January 10.