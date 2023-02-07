NBA 2K23: How to get 95 OVR Moments Cameron Thomas in MyTeam

On February 4 & 6, Nets SG/SF Cameron Thomas put up 40 points in back-to-back games against the Wizards and Clippers, respectively. To commemorate his 47-point night against the Clippers on the 6th, a new 95 OVR Moments card featuring Thomas is now available in NBA 2K23 and MyTeam. So, how can you get the youngster? Let’s take a look at what needs to be done.

How to get Moments Thomas in MyTeam

Traditionally, Moments cards have required MyTeam players to pick a different version of the Moments featured player and replicate that individual’s stat line. For example, the Moments Jalen Duren required users to use one of Duren’s two other cards to score points and rebounds that matched his numbers from January 23.

This one, however, will be different. Much like with the 97 OVR Moments Damian Lillard card, 95 OVR Thomas is instead available in the Token Market. The Token Market traditionally Series players, as well as items that were available in the rewards path in prior Seasons.

In order to get 95 OVR Cameron Thomas, all that’s needed is 125 Tokens. Tokens can be obtained in a variety of different ways, including logging in to MyTeam on a daily basis, completing Agendas, and all kinds of other ways.

There’s no option to complete Agendas for this item, so keep in mind that the only place to get this card is through the Token Market. We should also note that other Moments cards that previously had a series of limited-time Agendas attached to them, like 97 OVR Donovan Mitchell and 96 OVR Lauri Markkanen, can also be obtained through the Token Market.