NHL 22: Comprehensive deking guide – How to perform dekes, controls, and tips for beginners

If you want to confuse the opposing team’s defense, try a deke. A deke is a move that you can perform to try to fake out an opposing defender. In NHL 22, there are plenty of different dekes, ranging from very simple ones to more complex moves. We’ve got you covered for whatever you are looking, as we have compiled a list of controls for deke moves that you can do in NHL 22, plus some tips that you should keep in mind. With that said, let’s take a look at dekes in NHL 22.

Controls

First off, let’s go over two of the more simple controls you’ll need to know when performing dekes. For many of the dekes in NHL 22, you will have to know how to put the puck on your backhand and forehand. To put the puck on the forehand, shift the right stick/right analog stick to the right for right-handed shots, and vice versa for left-handed shooters. For the backhand, shift the right stick/right analog stick to the left for right-handed shots, and vice versa for left-handed shooters.

With that said, let’s go over the deke controls that you should know for NHL 22:

Move XB Controls PS Controls Backhand-Forehand RS (Backhand control) + RS (Forehand control) Right Stick (Backhand control) + Right Stick (Forehand control) Forehand-Backhand RS (Forehand control) + RS (Backhand control) Right Stick (Forehand control) + Right Stick (Backhand control) Backhand Toe Drag RS (Press) + RS (Down) R3 + Right Stick (Down) Backhand Toe Drag Flip RS (Press) + RS (Down) + RB R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R1 Backhand Toe Drag Shot RS (Press) + RS (Down) + RS (Up) R3 + Right Stick (Down) + Right Stick (Up) Backhand Toe Drag Pass RS + RS (Down) + RT Right Stick + Right Stick (Down) + R2 Left-Handed One Hand Deke Backhand + LB + RS (Up and rotate to the left) Backhand + L1 + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the left) Right-Handed One Hand Deke Backhand + LB + RS (Up and rotate to the right) Backhand + L1 + Right Stick (Up and rotate to the right) One-Hand Tuck (Forsberg) Forehand/Backhand + LB (Hold) + RB Forehand/Backhand + L1 (Hold) + R1 Between-the-Legs Shot LB + RS + RS (Up) L1 + Right Stick + Right Stick (Up) Between-the-Legs Pass LB + RS + RT L1 + Right Stick + R2 Between-the-Legs Saucer Pass LB + RS + RB L1 + Right Stick + R1 Slip Deke (Must be performed by boards) LB L1 Touch Deke (Loose Puck Deke) LB L1 Chip Deke LB + RT L1 + R2 Windmill Deke LB + RS (Left/Right) L1 + Right Stick (Left/Right) Toe Drag RS (Down and rotate to the left) Right Stick (Down and rotate to the left) Spin-o-Rama LT + Forehand/Backhand L2 + Forehand/Backhand Drop Pass RB (Without LS) R1 (Without Left Stick) Board-bank Self-pass [Near boards] LB + RT L1 + R2 Behind-the-Net Self–pass LB + RT L1 + R2 Flip Deke Backhand/Forehand + LB + RT Backhand/Forehand + L1 + R2 Lacrosse Deke (Michigan) Forehand + LB (Hold) + RS + RS (Down and rotate to the right) Forehand + L1 (Hold) + Right Stick + Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right) Stride Deke LB + LS (Left)/LS (Right) L1 + Left Stick (Left)/Left Stick (Right) Fake Deke (Kucherov) Stride Deke (Forehand) + RS (Backhand) Stride Deke (Forehand) + Right Stick (Backhand) Backhand Tap Back Deke RS (Right) + LB + RS (Left) + LS (Right) + RS (Right) Right Stick (Right) + L1 + Right Stick (Left) + Left Stick (Right) + Right Stick (Right) Forehand Tap Back Deke RS (Down and rotate to the right) + LB + RS (Right) + LS (Left) + RS (Left) Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right) + L1 + Right Stick (Right) + Left Stick (Left) + Right Stick (Left) Jump Deke LB + RS (Up) L1 + Right Stick (Up) Flip Shot (Datsyuk) R (Press) + Right Stick (Down) + RB R3 + Right Stick (Down) + R1 Skate Kick Deke LB + RS (Down) L1 + Right Stick (Down) Through the Legs Deke LB + RS (Down and rotate to the right) L1 + Right Stick (Down and rotate to the right)

Tips for using dekes in NHL 21

A lot of the more advanced dekes, like the Michigan and the Datsyuk, just simply take time and effort to pull off. To get better at performing the more complex dekes, our advice is to just simply practice. A good way to pull off dekes is to go to the game’s Practice mode and select Free Skate. Here, you will be able to practice these moves against a goalie, and you don’t have to worry about AI or human defenders messing up your rhythm.

Second, it’s important to point out that many of the advanced dekes used for attempting shots will simply just not work against AI goalies very often. We stated this last year, and it remains true in NHL 22, even with the new Frostbite engine. As a matter of fact, it’s extremely difficult to pull the Michigan or the Kucherov on a computer goalie in general. Our advice is to try to keep it simple in most cases.

Third, we’d also like to point out that timing is everything when it comes to dekes. This is especially true with the more difficult dekes. Make sure that when you are performing a deke, you do so when the opposing defender is close to you. Doing so will offer you a better chance at succeeding with it, especially if you’ve suckered the opposing skater into your trap.

Lastly, keep an eye on opposing defenders. You will need time and space to do one of these, so watch the body positioning, and the stick of the opponent.

Which dekes should you focus on using the most?

These are the dekes that we recommend you frequently use: