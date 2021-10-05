NHL 22 player ratings: The best goaltenders

With the NHL 22 release drawing closer and closer, EA Sports has unveiled player rating for the top NHL athletes across various positions. Goaltenders are the lifeblood of any team, as one save can be difference between a win, or a loss. So, which goaltenders have received the highest ratings in NHL 22? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the 10 best goalies in NHL 22:

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy (92 OVR) Jets G Connor Hellebuyck (91 OVR) Canadiens G Carey Price (90 OVR) Blackhawks G Marc-Andre Fleury (90 OVR) Free Agent G Tuukka Rask (90 OVR) Ducks G John Gibson (89 OVR) Flames G Jacob Markstrom (88 OVR) Kraken G Phillip Grubauer (87 OVR) Islanders G Semyon Varlamov (87 OVR) Golden Knights G Robin Lehner (87 OVR)

Much like with NHL 21, five goalies will start the year with overalls with at least 90. Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy is once again the top goalie in NHL 22, as the two-time Stanley Cup champion will start 2021 with a 92 OVR.

Carey Price and Connor Hellebuyck are back in the top ten, and so is Tuukka Rask, who’s currently a free agent while he recovers from an injury. New to this year’s list are Phillip Grubauer and Semyon Varlamov, after both had strong seasons during the 2020-21 campaign.