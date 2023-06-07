No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity Walkthrough & Milestone Guide

No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity takes players on a journey through corrupted space to uncover the mysteries of what’s going on in the universe. This Expedition is only part two of a four-part story that will slowly unravel over the course of future updates and Expeditions. In this hub, we’ve outlined everything fans need to know about Expedition 10: Singularity, from how to start it and complete every Milestone to the rewards that can be earned and the lore they’ll unlock along the way.

How to Start No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity

To start No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity, players need to launch the game, start a new save file, and select Community Expedition from the menu. This must be a separate save file from any existing or normal save files because the Expedition is new. Once the Expedition has concluded, the save file for it will be swapped to a normal save file and can be played like any other save file in No Man’s Sky.

At the time of writing, No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity is still not live in the game. We’ll update this post as soon as the Expedition is available and all players can jump into the new adventure.

All Milestones in No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity & How to Complete Them

Below, we’ve listed every Milestone within the Phases of No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity alongside a short guide for how to complete them. To finish the Expedition, players need to complete every Milestone in every Phase, or they won’t be able to claim the rewards.

Expedition 10: Singularity Phase One

What is the Story of No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity?

No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity is the second part of a four-part story that began with the Interceptor Update. That update introduced a corruption to the No Man’s Sky universe that’s spread to not only Sentinels, but entire planets too. New purple worlds filled with Corrupted Sentinels could be discovered, and defeating waves of them led to Travellers finding their very own Interceptor Ships. These pieces of Sentinel technology were never meant to be manually handled, which is what makes the corruption so strange.

Abandoned Harmonic Camps on these Corrupted Planets hold more Sentinel technology like Multi-Tools, giving players new ways to interact with the universe. However, the Interceptor Update didn’t explain where the corruption has come from. For now, we know that the corruption is changing entire planets and the force that was built to protect them, but we don’t know its purpose.

We’ll add more information to this section as we learn it from the Expedition.

No Man’s Sky ARG Clues Explained

The patch notes for No Man’s Sky Expedition 10: Singularity don’t mention any ARG clues, but Sean Murray, developer Hello Games’ founder, confirmed that new ARG clues had been added to the game with this update.

The No Man’s Sky ARG is known as Waking Titan. It started around 2017 to 2018 and has been going ever since. An official page tracking the ARG shows all the updates until October 2020, when Sean Murray shared an update about how No Man’s Sky was going to continue to be developed and added to. The end of Season 2 of Waking Titan lead to the launch of the No Man’s Sky NEXT Update. If the ARG is now being added to again, it could lead to a third season. We’ll update this section as we learn more about the clues for Waking Titan.