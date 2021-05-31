Overflowing Mastery event guide – Genshin Impact
An increased rate of learning.
The Overflowing Mastery event in Genshin Impact gives players the chance to earn multiple rewards from the Domains that drop talent ascension materials. For a limited time, and for a limited number of occurrences each day, players can get double rewards from the Forsake Rift and Taishan Mansion domains.
Only three of these pulls can be made per day of the event, subsequent pulls will act as normal. Also, you cannot use Condensed Resin for them, only normal Original Resin. Below, you can find which Domain’s drop which materials, and the characters that use them.
The event will run from May 31 at 04:00 server time, to June 07, 3:59 server time.
Freedom
- Characters who use it – Amber, Barbara, Klee, Sucrose, Childe, Diona
- Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday
- Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.
Prosperity
- Characters who use it – Keqing, Ningguang, Qiqi, Xiao
- Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday
- Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.
Diligence
- Characters who use it – Chongyun, Xiangling, Ganyu, Hu Tao
- Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday
- Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.
Resistance
- Characters who use it – Bennet, Diluc, Jean, Mona, Noelle, Razor, Eula
- Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday
- Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.
Ballad
- Characters who use it – Fischl, Kaeya, Lisa, Venti, Rosaria, Albedo
- Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday
- Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.
Gold
- Characters who use it – Beidou, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yanfei, Xinyan
- Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday
- Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.
Forsaken Rift Location
Taishan Mansion Location
You will need to solve a puzzle to open the doorway to Taishan Mansion and get access to the Abyssal Domain.