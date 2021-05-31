Overflowing Mastery event guide – Genshin Impact

The Overflowing Mastery event in Genshin Impact gives players the chance to earn multiple rewards from the Domains that drop talent ascension materials. For a limited time, and for a limited number of occurrences each day, players can get double rewards from the Forsake Rift and Taishan Mansion domains.

Only three of these pulls can be made per day of the event, subsequent pulls will act as normal. Also, you cannot use Condensed Resin for them, only normal Original Resin. Below, you can find which Domain’s drop which materials, and the characters that use them.

The event will run from May 31 at 04:00 server time, to June 07, 3:59 server time.

Freedom

Characters who use it – Amber, Barbara, Klee, Sucrose, Childe, Diona

Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday

Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.

Prosperity

Characters who use it – Keqing, Ningguang, Qiqi, Xiao

Days to farm it – Monday, Thursday

Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.

Diligence

Characters who use it – Chongyun, Xiangling, Ganyu, Hu Tao

Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday

Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.

Resistance

Characters who use it – Bennet, Diluc, Jean, Mona, Noelle, Razor, Eula

Days to farm it – Tuesday, Friday

Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.

Ballad

Characters who use it – Fischl, Kaeya, Lisa, Venti, Rosaria, Albedo

Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday

Where to farm it – Forsaken Rift, the Domain of Mastery in Mondstadt.

Gold

Characters who use it – Beidou, Xingqiu, Zhongli, Yanfei, Xinyan

Days to farm it – Wednesday, Saturday

Where to farm it – Taishan Mansion, the Domain of Mastery in Liyue.

Forsaken Rift Location

Taishan Mansion Location

You will need to solve a puzzle to open the doorway to Taishan Mansion and get access to the Abyssal Domain.