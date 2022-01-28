Playing with Drifloon request guide – Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Playing with Drifloon is one of the many requests you can take on in Pokémon Legends. This request comes from Miki. To unlock it, you first need to go into the Survey Corps headquarters and look at the blackboard. Here, you can obtain the request. Here is how you complete the Playing with Drifloon request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you obtain the request from the blackboard, head outside and make your way to the main entrance of the town. This is the entrance you came through at the beginning of the game during the tutorial. Miki will be standing near the gate. Talk to her and she will tell you about a Difloon that has been seen playing with children on Prelude Beach in the evenings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wait until evening by either spending time in the wilds or sleeping in your bed or a tent. Once evening rolls around, make your way to Prelude Beach. This is the beach that you started the game on. You can reach this area by going out through the gate that Miki is standing next to and following the path. Once you reach the beach, go behind the cabin to find a kid. Rescue the kid from Difloon and make your way back to Miki. She will reward you with one Stardust.