Please! Make me a Pokéshi Doll! request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are numerous requests for you to complete in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These differ from traditional quests because these allow you to complete specific tasks for citizens of Jubilife Village and others you encounter in the world. As you progress through the story, you’ll be asked to complete Please! Make me a Pokéshi Doll!, where you’ll to craft a Pokéshi Doll. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to complete Please! Make me a Pokéshi Doll! request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll receive the crafting recipe Pokéshi Doll when you accept the request. The only ingredient the Pokéshi Doll needs is three wood. You can find wood in several of the regions of Hisui, but we recommend sticking to Obsidian Fieldlands to complete this task effectively.

You can find wood underneath trees in the Obsidian Fieldlands, specifically in the Deertrack Path and Deertrack Heights locations. You’ll see small logs underneath trees that you can interact with and pick up to collect wood.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have three, return to your Base Camp to craft the Pokéshi Doll. After it’s done, you can return to Jubilife Village to turn in the item and complete the request. The Pokéshi Doll itself is an item you can primarily use to sell at the General Store.