Evolution in Pokemon Go takes a sharp turn from what long-time fans of the Pokemon franchise are used to. One of the biggest changes that fans will encounter while raising companions on the mobile app, is a lack of evolution stones. This can be tricky when trying to evolve Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon.

As the first three “Eeveelutions”, Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon are normally obtained by exposing Eevee to a Fire, Water, or Thunder Stone. These evolution items can be purchased or found in console games, but were never introduced to Pokemon Go. Because of this, players have to rely on a good deal of luck to get the version they want in Pokemon Go.

Related: Every Item in Pokemon Go & What They Do

When Do Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon Evolve in Pokemon Go

Image via Niantic

Eevee can evolve into Jolteon, Flareon, or Vaporeon in Pokemon Go at any time using x25 Eevee Candy. The first time you evolve each Eeveelution, you can change their name to a specific code that will guarantee the outcome of the evolution one time each for Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon. After that code evolution is redeemed, the outcome of the evolution will be random.

While other Eeveelutions are easier to obtain, with Glaceon and Leafeon tied to Lures, Espeon and Umbreon tied to time of day and Buddy levels, and Slyveon tied to Buddy Hearts and Buddy Levels, Jolteon, Flareon, and Vaporeon are arguable some of the more difficult Eeveelutions to easily access. Because of this, players will want to think carefully before using the code name to get their guaranteed evolution, waiting until they have the Shiny or Appraisal level they want before moving forward.

What Are The Evolution Code Names For Jolteon, Flareon, & Vaporeon

Pokemon Go players looking to secure a guaranteed evolution can do so by setting their Eevee’s name to the following code for each Eeveelution.

Jolteon – Sparky

– Sparky Vaporeon – Rainer

– Rainer Flareon – Pyro

Additionally, players can also claim an one of every other Eeveelution a single time with codes as well. These include:

Espeon – Sakura

– Sakura Umbreon – Tamao

– Tamao Leafeon – Linnea

– Linnea Glaceon – Rea

– Rea Sylveon – Kira

After the evolution is complete, players can rename their new Eeveelution to whatever they like, and set them as a Pokemon Go Buddy to keep them close. Currently, it doesn’t seem likely that Pokemon Go will add Eevelution Stones in future updates, so any players will have to accept a dose of fate in any subsequent evolution attempts for Eevee following their guaranteed code redemption.