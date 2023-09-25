Pokemon Go October 2023 Timburr Community Day – Dates, Bonuses, & Exclusive Move

The Pokemon Go October 2023 Community Day has been announced, and Timburr will be the Pokemon highlighted for the big event. Players have an increased chance to catch this Pokemon in the wild, giving everyone the chance to add it to their collection, and an added increase to encounter a shiny version.

For those looking for a new Timburr to add to their rotation, there’s the chance to teach it an exclusive move during the event. This is a rare move that Timburr’s evolved form, Conkeldurr, can only learn during the Community Day. Here’s what you need to know about Pokemon Go’s October 2023 Community Day featuring Timburr, with all dates, bonuses, and the exclusive move you can unlock.

When is Pokemon Go’s October 2023 Community Day for Timburr?

It has been confirmed that Pokemon Go’s Community Day for October 2023 will be happening on October 15 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local area. During this time, Timburr will have an increased chance to appear in the wild, and you have a higher chance to add them to your collection. In addition to appearing more often, Timburr’s second form, Gurdurr, will appear in four-star raids from 5 PM to 10 PM in your local area, and if you complete these raids, Timburr will spawn near these locations for 30 minutes.

The hardworking Muscular Pokémon, Timburr, will appear more frequently in the wild on October 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for #PokemonGOCommunityDay!https://t.co/cKGyywfVeN pic.twitter.com/RynTTGcza6 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 25, 2023

All Pokemon Go October 2023 Community Day Bonuses for Timburr

There are multiple bonuses available to all players during the limited-time event. These bonuses are available to all Pokemon Go players, and I recommend making the most out of them before they disappear.

Incense lasts for three hours

Lure modules last for three hours

One additional Special Trade for all Pokemon Go players

Taking a snapshot offers a Photobomb encounter

Three times as much Stardust for Catching Pokemon

Trades require 50% less Stardust for all Pokemon Go players

Twice as much candy for Catching Pokemon

Twice as much chance for trainers at level 31 and above to earn XL Candy from Catching Pokemon

What is Timburr’s Exclusive Move for Pokemon Go’s October 2023 Community Day?

The exclusive Community Day moe that Timburr’s final form, Conkeldurr, can learn is Brutal Swing. It’s a Dark-type Charged Attack. This is an exclusive move that Conkeldurr can only learn through Exclusive Charged Move TMS or the Community Day event for Pokemon Go. This could be an excellent way to increase its overall effectiveness in PvP and PvE formats.