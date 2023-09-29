Pokemon Go Sunshine Cup (Great League) Strategy Guide – Best Teams for September 2023

The Sunshine Cup is here in Pokemon GO, and you can participate in it by taking some of the best trainers in the game. You’ll want to bring your strongest Pokemon and cultivate them into a powerful team to overtake any opponent you face off against.

It can be challenging to figure out the best teams you want to use, or the type of Pokemon you should be us in these battles. Don’t worry, we have you covered. This guide covers the best teams you should use for Pokemon Go’s Sunshine Cup, featured for the Great League.

The Best Teams for Pokemon Go’s Sunshine Cup

Image via the Pokemon Company

You’ll need to follow a few rules to participate in Pokemon Go’s Sunshine Cup. All Pokemon that you use on your team have to be at 1,500 CP, or below. They also need to be a Fire, Grass, Ground, or Normal-type Pokemon. In addition to this, despite meeting the qualifications, Charizard has been banned from this competition. No one can use Charizard on their team.

Swampert, Miltank, and Cradily

We have Swampert at the head of the pack for our first team. Swampert is always a fan-favorite in Pokemon battles in Pokemon Go, and it’s a great choice for these battles. To back it up, I recommend using Miltank and Cradily, with Miltank serving as the Switch and Cradily as the Closer. However, if it fits your playstyle, feel free to switch these up.

Swampert: Mud Shot (fast move), Hydro Cannon, and Sludge Wave

Miltank: Rollout (fast move), Body Slam, and Ice Beam

Cradily: Bullet Seed (fast move), Rock Slide, and Grass Knot

Rufflet, Galarian Stunfisk, and Victini

In this team, we have Rufflet leading the charge. Similar to many of the other Pokemon you’re going to see in the Sunshine Cup, the Normal and Flying-type mixture is an excellent combination, and Rufflet will shine in this league, with Galarian Stunfisk in the Switch, and Victini as the Closer Pokemon.

Rufflet: Wing Attack (fast move), Brave Bird, and Aerial Ace

Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot (fast move), Rock Slide, and Earthquake

Victini: Quick Attack (fast move), V-Create, and Overheat

Pidgeot, Obstagoon, and Abomasnow

Pidgeot is easily the most flexible Pokemon you can find in Pokemon Go’s Sunshine Cup. Not only is it a superb Lead Pokemon, and one I want to highlight for this team, but it can be used anywhere. To support it, I wanted to bring Obstagoon, and Abomasnow, with Abomasnow being a great choice to counter any Flying-type Pokemon in the Sunshine Cup.

Pidgeot: Wing Attack (fast move), Brave Bird, and Feather Dance

Obstagoon: Counter (fast move), Night Slash, and Cross Chop

Abomasnow: Powder Snow (fast move), Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Energy Ball

Vigoroth, Steelix, and Gligar

This team features another excellent Normal-type Pokemon, Vigoroth. Although it’s not a Flying-type, Vigoroth works similarly to Pidgeot, where you can use it as a Lead Pokemon, or you can choose to swap it out to the Switch choice, depending on your team. For this team in Pokemon Go, I brought in Steelix as the Switch and Gligar as the Closer.

Vigoroth: Counter (fast move), Bulldoze, and Body Slam

Steelix: Dragon Tail (fast move), Breaking Swipe, and Earthquake

Gligar: Wing Attack (fast move), Dig, and Aerial Ace

Dubwool, Greedent, and Jumpluff

The final team I’m going to highlight features Dubwool. Dubwool has a large amount of defense, making it a great Closer, but it can also be used in the Lead role for this Pokemon Go competition. To support it, I brought in Greedent and Jumpluff to round out the final two choices.