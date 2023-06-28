Pokemon Go: The Best Turtonator Moveset

With Turtonator arriving in Pokemon Go, it’s time to figure out the best way to build this Pokemon. It won’t be available for long, and many players will want to add it to their teams, especially because it’s a Fire and Dragon-type.

Catching Turtonator is a good idea, but making sure it has the best attacks available to it to get the most out of it is crucial. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moves to give Turtonator to give it the best moveset you can use in Pokemon Go.

All Turtonator Moves in Pokemon Go

Turtonator is a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon. It will be weak against other Dragon-types, Ground, and Rock-type moves. It is resistant to any Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, and Steel-type move, making it a relatively resistant choice. Unfortunately, Ground-type Pokemon are frequently used by multiple players in Pokemon Go, which exposes it to any Pokemon with a Ground-type move. It is first appear in Pokemon Go’s Dark Flames event and is set to appear in the future.

The downside to using Turtonator is that while its stats are good, it does not have the best moveset. Turtonator is a Pokemon with a maximum CP of 2,223, an attack of 142, a defense of 181, and a stamina of 134. It’s a better Pokemon to use in Pokemon Go’s Ultra League, but it can be suitable in the Great League competitions, but it won’t fare as well.

These are all of the moves Turtonator can use in Pokemon Go. Although we list out every attack, some are far better than others which I believe will make it a standout choice.

The Best Fast Move for Turtonator in Pokemon Go

Ember (Fire-type) – 7 damage and 3 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Fire Spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3.5 energy per turn) – 3 turns

Incinerate (Fire-type) – 15 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 5 turns

These are all the fast moves that Turtonator can learn in Pokemon Go. Of these moves, Incinerate will be the best option. Although it is the slowest move of the three options, it has the highest amount of energy per turn.

The more energy Turtonator can acquire during a Pokemon Go, the more it can use its charged moves, which will be where it can the most damage. However, it is important to note that this fast move is probably the weakest part of Turtonator. It needs faster attacks to be even better in Pokemon Go, but it will likely learn more in the future, making it a more viable choice.

The Best Charged Attack for Turtonator in Pokemon Go

Dragon Pulse (Dragon-type) – 90 damage and 60 energy

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Flash Cannon (Steel-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Overheat (Fire-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

When it comes to the charged moves, Turtonator suffers another issue of not having too many low energy moves in Pokemon Go. The lowest energy move it can use is Flamethrower and Overheat, although Overheat comes with a huge cost to its attack stat. Regardless of the debuff from Overheat, it’s still a viable move and should be the first choice for Turtonator’s Charged Attack.

For the second option, I recommend going with Dragon Pulse. This gives Turtonator a Dragon-type move to use in Pokemon Go and is close to the same energy requirement as Overheat.

After laying it all out, I’ve discovered that the best moveset to give Turtonator in Pokemon Go is the fast move Incinerate and the charged attacks Dragon Pulse and Overheat. Hopefully, these moves are revisited in the future. Turtonator would benefit from a faster, high-energy fast move, and at least one more low energy charged move. For now, it’s a decent choice, but that are better Fire-type Pokemon players can use in Pokemon Go’s Ultra League.