Pokémon Go’s Luminous Legends X – Start date, all new Pokémon, shiny Pokémon, Rainy Lure, 7km eggs, and more

The Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon Go is full of new Dragon and Fairy-type Pokémon for trainers to capture. The big legendary of the event will be Xerneas, the Life Pokémon, initially featured in Pokémon X and Y. The Luminous Legends X event will be one of the final big events in Pokémon Go close to the end of the Season of Legends. Here’s what we know about the event, all of the new Pokémon showing up in it, shiny Pokémon, the rainy lure, and much more.

Luminous Legends X start date

The Luminous Legends X event will be a two-week event, giving players plenty of time to round up the new choices and complete many exclusive field research and timed research tasks.

Luminous Legends X starts on May 4 at 10 AM and goes until May 17 at 8 PM in your local time zone.

All new Pokémon in Luminous Legends X event

The new legendary Pokémon appearing in the event is Xerneas, the Life Pokémon. It’s a Fairy-type. Because it’s a legendary Pokémon, players will only be able to catch it by defeating it in five-star raids, which will be appearing as soon as the event starts on May 4.

In the wild, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy will be appearing. Goomy is a Dragon-type Pokémon and will be the most difficult Pokémon to find, so don’t expect to see this one appearing often. Sprizee and Swirlix will be much more common, and they are Fairy-type Pokémon.

Galarian Ponyta is also returning for the event. You’ll be able to capture it by completing field research tasks, or challenging it in raids.

There will be a global challenge available where all players have to try and capture over 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon through the Luminous Legends X event. If all players in Pokémon Go complete this task, Pancham will make its Pokémon Go debut in raids. Regardless if this challenge is met or not, Pancham will be added to raids on May 11 at 10 AM in your local time zone.

New shiny Pokémon

Galarian Ponyta will receive its shiny version during the event. You have the chance to capture it through all the ways you capture it. This unlocks Galarian Ponyta’s shiny appearance moving forward, whenever it appears.

Rainy lure

A new item is being added to Pokémon Go, the Rainy Lure. When you use this lure on Pokéstops, it will attract Water, Electric, and Bug-type Pokémon to your location. You also need to use this lure to evolve Sliggoo, Goomy’s second evolution, to receive Goodra.

7km Egg drops

Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix, and Spritzee will appear inside 7km eggs. You can receive these by exchanging gifts with players on your friend’s list in Pokémon Go.

Dragonite and Salamence learn Draco Meteor

Throughout the event, if you evolve a Dragonair or a Shelgon or use a charged TM on Dragonite and Salamence, they have the chance to learn Draco Meteor, an exclusive Dragon-type charged move.