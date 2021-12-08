PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 6: Release date, all free and premium rewards
It’s gonna be snowy.
Holiday season is arriving in PUBG Mobile soon with snow and Christmas-themed content. In addition to this, Royale Pass Month 6, called Mythic Winter, will also be releasing in less than a couple of weeks. You will be able to level up by completing various missions and challenges in order to unlock a ton of free and premium rewards. Here are the complete details of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 6.
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass M6 Release Date
As per the date mentioned in the Royale Pass section, PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 6 will release on December 20, a day after the Royale Pass Month 5 ends. There will be three variants of the Royale Pass, including a free version, Elite Pass costing 360 UC, and Elite Pass Plus that can be purchased for 960 UC.
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass M6 RP Rewards
The complete list of free and premium rewards that will be available in Royale Pass Month 6 has been leaked by LuckyMan.
- Merry Yeti Set and Meri Yeti – Win94: Unlock at RP 1
- Merry Yeti Cover: Unlock at RP 5
- Jolly Festival Helmet: Unlocks at RP 10
- Strange Head Shake Emote (free) and RP Avatar (M6): Unlock at RP 15
- Merry Yeti UAZ: Unlocks at RP 20
- Vibrant Youth Set: Unlock at RP 25
- Merry Yeti Ornament and Frozen Guardian Emote: Unlocks at RP 30
- Reptilian Gaze – UMP45: Unlocks at RP 35
- Silent Night – Mk12: Unlocks at RP 40
- Frozen Guardian Set and Frozen Guardian Cover: Unlock at RP 50