PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 6: Release date, all free and premium rewards

Holiday season is arriving in PUBG Mobile soon with snow and Christmas-themed content. In addition to this, Royale Pass Month 6, called Mythic Winter, will also be releasing in less than a couple of weeks. You will be able to level up by completing various missions and challenges in order to unlock a ton of free and premium rewards. Here are the complete details of the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 6.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass M6 Release Date

As per the date mentioned in the Royale Pass section, PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 6 will release on December 20, a day after the Royale Pass Month 5 ends. There will be three variants of the Royale Pass, including a free version, Elite Pass costing 360 UC, and Elite Pass Plus that can be purchased for 960 UC.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass M6 RP Rewards

Image via LuckyMan

The complete list of free and premium rewards that will be available in Royale Pass Month 6 has been leaked by LuckyMan.