Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle – price, release date, contents

The Radiant Crisis 001 skins in Valorant will appear to fans of a more cartoonish aesthetic. Inspired directly by comic books, the weapons feature a special shader that gives them a very different and unique style to the rest of the game. With these skins, the design team was really hoping to make the skins stand out, and it certainly worked.

The bundle features skins of the Phantom, Spectre, Classic, and Bucky, and also introduces a Baseball Bat melee skin that looks superb. This is a skin that has been in the works since before Valorant was released, which gives you an idea of how long it took the team to perfect it.

Bundle Info:

Price: 7,100 VP

Includes:

Baseball Bat (melee)

Phantom

Spectre

Classic

Bucky

Price Tier:

PE tier

Levels

Melee Level 1 – New visual texture design Level 2 – Custom visual effects

Guns Level 1 – New visual texture design Level 2 – Custom visual effects Level 3 – Kill Banner and Finisher



Bucky

Classic

Melee

Phantom

Spectre