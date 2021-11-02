Radiant Crisis 001 skin bundle – price, release date, contents
Panel by panel.
The Radiant Crisis 001 skins in Valorant will appear to fans of a more cartoonish aesthetic. Inspired directly by comic books, the weapons feature a special shader that gives them a very different and unique style to the rest of the game. With these skins, the design team was really hoping to make the skins stand out, and it certainly worked.
The bundle features skins of the Phantom, Spectre, Classic, and Bucky, and also introduces a Baseball Bat melee skin that looks superb. This is a skin that has been in the works since before Valorant was released, which gives you an idea of how long it took the team to perfect it.
Bundle Info:
Price: 7,100 VP
Includes:
- Baseball Bat (melee)
- Phantom
- Spectre
- Classic
- Bucky
Price Tier:
PE tier
Levels
- Melee
- Level 1 – New visual texture design
- Level 2 – Custom visual effects
- Guns
- Level 1 – New visual texture design
- Level 2 – Custom visual effects
- Level 3 – Kill Banner and Finisher