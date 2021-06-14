Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – All Gold Bolt rewards

Insomniac Games is the king of collectibles within its games. More often than not this studio rewards players for their hard work as they collect all the gold bolts, spybots, etc. This time. we’ll be presenting every reward you can get from the gold bolts from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Be warned, spoilers are ahead.

The full list

You can access all of these rewards by finding gold bolts in every area of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. With every one you collect, you’ll get an award in the collectibles tab in the main menu.

Ratchet’s Wrench Skins (Rebel, Q-Force, Wasteland, Bubblegum, Gold)

Bolt Replacement (Coins, Orbs, Spyro the Dragon’s Rubies, Sunset Overdrive’s Overcharge)

Enhanced Gallery (which comes with more models of the characters in the gallery)

Rivet’s Hammer Skins (Rebel, Q-Force, Wasteland Bubblegum, Gold)

Photo Mode Pack 1 (stickers and frames)

An RPG mode that shows damage numbers above enemies’ heads

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ship Skins Pack 1 (Rebel, Galactic Ranger)

Rendering Modes Pack 1 (Noir, Sepia, Mars)

Music Pack 1, which adds new music to the jukebox in Scarstu Debris Field’s Zurkie’s and has a trophy involved

Photo Mode Pack 2

Head size (big or tiny)

Wrench Swap Pack 1 (goon sword, goon hammer, pirate sword, swordfish, and a key, which seems to be inspired by Kingdom Hearts’ keyblade)

Screenshot by Gamepur