Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – All Gold Bolt rewards
There are many surprises hiding behind gold bolts.
Insomniac Games is the king of collectibles within its games. More often than not this studio rewards players for their hard work as they collect all the gold bolts, spybots, etc. This time. we’ll be presenting every reward you can get from the gold bolts from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Be warned, spoilers are ahead.
The full list
You can access all of these rewards by finding gold bolts in every area of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. With every one you collect, you’ll get an award in the collectibles tab in the main menu.
- Ratchet’s Wrench Skins (Rebel, Q-Force, Wasteland, Bubblegum, Gold)
- Bolt Replacement (Coins, Orbs, Spyro the Dragon’s Rubies, Sunset Overdrive’s Overcharge)
- Enhanced Gallery (which comes with more models of the characters in the gallery)
- Rivet’s Hammer Skins (Rebel, Q-Force, Wasteland Bubblegum, Gold)
- Photo Mode Pack 1 (stickers and frames)
- An RPG mode that shows damage numbers above enemies’ heads
- Ship Skins Pack 1 (Rebel, Galactic Ranger)
- Rendering Modes Pack 1 (Noir, Sepia, Mars)
- Music Pack 1, which adds new music to the jukebox in Scarstu Debris Field’s Zurkie’s and has a trophy involved
- Photo Mode Pack 2
- Head size (big or tiny)
- Wrench Swap Pack 1 (goon sword, goon hammer, pirate sword, swordfish, and a key, which seems to be inspired by Kingdom Hearts’ keyblade)
- Hammer Swap Pack 1 (same as above)
- Home Run Hitter, which hits enemies out of the park with a larger whiplash effect from the wrench or hammer)
- Confetti Craniums – A burst of confetti flies out of the enemy after their weak point is hit
- Photo Mode Pack 3
- Music Pack 2
- Rendering Modes Pack 2 (Home Movie, Newsprint, Filmic)
- Mirror Mode, which flips the world horizontally
- Wrench Swap Pack 2 (Ratchet’s wrench, Rivet’s hammer, shovel, broom, pickaxe, skull sword)
- Ship Skins 2 (Wasteland, Bubblegum)
- Infinite Health
- Infinite Ammo
- Gold Weapons