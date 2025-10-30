Resonance Solstice Tier List, Best Teams, & Reroll Guide [Global Release]

Resonance Solstice is a card-battling RPG gacha game (and a train simulator) with an insane amount of character combos and teams to try out. However, there are always a few who outperform the rest. In our Resonance Solstice tier list below, we’ll rank all characters from best to worst, give you a rundown of what the best teams are and why, as well as explain how and who to reroll for early on. So, scroll down and let’s dive into the tier list!

Resonance Solstice Characters Tier List

STELLA & NAYUTA S+ Stella Nayuta VERY VERSATILE CHARACTERS S Tennie Caroline Arina Rina Von Aoba Kaleya Yer Fenia Arcana Shizuru Eliot VERY STRONG / VERSATILE CHARACTERS A Margiela Connor Katas Ilona Suen Valentine Ganya Yejue Julian Reika Karen Rachel STRONG / NICHE CHARACTERS B Charlotte Verlaine Cecil Livia Desiree Heinrich Achiha Yoizuki Nabi Galore Haruka MEDIOCRE / VERY NICHE CHARACTERS C Wensheng Akira Maruha Lin Box Excalibur Ms. Gold Solum Fran Tara Tobinezumi Yamaarashi S+ Tier : Stella and Nayuta are the two most versatile supports and the best end-game characters you can get in Resonance Solstice right now. They should be your top priority when rerolling / pulling.

: Stella and Nayuta are the two most versatile supports and the best end-game characters you can get in Resonance Solstice right now. They should be your top priority when rerolling / pulling. S Tier : The most versatile characters of each rarity, excluding Nayuta and Stella. They are mostly supports and are members of many meta team compositions both now and in the future. They are all very safe investments. Those characters are Tennie, Caroline, and Arina (SSR), Rina Von, Aoba, Kaleya, Fenia, and Yer (SR), and Arcana, Shizuru, and Eliot (R).

: The most versatile characters of each rarity, excluding Nayuta and Stella. They are mostly supports and are members of many meta team compositions both now and in the future. They are all very safe investments. Those characters are Tennie, Caroline, and Arina (SSR), Rina Von, Aoba, Kaleya, Fenia, and Yer (SR), and Arcana, Shizuru, and Eliot (R). A Tier : Very good characters that, together with the S+/S-tier characters, will form some of the most meta teams. Those characters are Connor, Katas, Ilona, Margiela, and Suen (SSR), Valentine, Ganya, and Yejue (SR), Julian, Reika, Karen, and Rachel (R).

: Very good characters that, together with the S+/S-tier characters, will form some of the most meta teams. Those characters are Connor, Katas, Ilona, Margiela, and Suen (SSR), Valentine, Ganya, and Yejue (SR), Julian, Reika, Karen, and Rachel (R). B Tier : Strong and niche characters that have their uses, but they are few compared to that of the higher-tier characters. They are decent pick-ups, but not a high priority.

: Strong and niche characters that have their uses, but they are few compared to that of the higher-tier characters. They are decent pick-ups, but not a high priority. C Tier: Mediocre and very niche characters that don’t really have a spot in the meta teams.

In the tier list above is the general ranking of all characters in Resonance Solstice based on their overall utility and power. The higher the tier of a character, the more versatile and useful it is across all game content. All the best teams consist of almost exclusively of S+/S/A-tier characters, and those should be your priority. On the other hand, B/C-tier characters can be skipped.

NOTE: Character summaries, best teams, and reroll guide are further below!

S+ Tier Characters

Character Description

Stella SSR Front Support Purple Purple Purple

Stella is an OP support that can reduce the cost of all cards in your deck while providing offensive buffs and dishing out low-cost attack cards. Stella is by far one of the best characters in the CN version of Resonance Solstice, with a load of meta teams requiring her. Note that she is a frontliner, but a squishy one, so make sure to increase her HP through gear.

Nayuta SSR Mid Support Blue Yellow Purple

Nayuta is an insanely strong support that doesn’t need dupes or high investment to work. His kit revolves around shuffling your deck in order for him to generate his unique cards. These cards provide various effects such as damage, debuffs, healing, and defense. Virtually any team will benefit from his kit, and that’s why he is still one of the most meta characters on the CN version.

IMPORTANT: This section is still a work in progress. We will add the details for all the other characters soon!

S Tier Characters

Character Description

Tennie SSR Front Defense Yellow Blue Yellow

Description: TBA

Caroline SSR Mid Support Red Red Purple

Description: TBA

Arina SSR Front Healing Green Purple Purple

Description: TBA

Rina Von SR Front Defense Blue Purple Yellow

Description: TBA

Aoba SR Mid Support Red Yellow Red

Description: TBA

Kaleya SR Mid Support Green Yellow Purple

Description: TBA

Yer SR Rear Healing Purple Yellow Purple

Description: TBA

Fenia SR Mid Offense Red Yellow Red

Description: TBA

Arcana R Rear Support Green Yellow Yellow

Description: TBA

Shizuru R Mid Support Red Yellow Purple

Description: TBA

Eliot R Rear Healing Green Yellow Yellow

Description: TBA

A Tier Characters

Character Description

Margiela SSR Rear Support Purple Yellow Purple

Description: TBA

Connor SSR Front Defense Blue Blue Purple

Description: TBA

Katas SSR Front Offense Red Yellow Red

Description: TBA

Ilona SSR Rear Offense Red Blue Red

Description: TBA

Suen SSR Front Healing Green Purple Green

Description: TBA

Valentine SR Rear Support Red Yellow Red

Description: TBA

Ganya SR Front Offense Red Yellow Red

Description: TBA

Yejue SR Rear Support Red Blue Purple

Description: TBA

Julian R Mid Offense Red Blue Red

Description: TBA

Reika R Front Support Yellow Red Yellow

Description: TBA

Karen R Mid Healing Green Purple Green

Description: TBA

Rachel R Rear Healing Green Purple Green

Description: TBA

Resonance Solstice Reroll Guide

Rerolling your account in Resonance Solstice takes 15-20 minutes and is practically just one very long tutorial with a load of cutscenes you’ll need to skip. However, rerolling is extremely worth it, as the SSR pull odds are 1%/2%. Here is a step-by-step breakdown of the whole Resonance Solstice account reroll process:

Download Resonance Solstice to your device. REROLL TIP: Use an Android Emulator such as MuMu Player (with multi-instance mode) to reroll multiple accounts at a time and make the process quicker. Log in as a Guest or via Email, depending on what your platform allows. EMAIL TIP: Use salted emails to register multiple accounts with the same email. To “salt” an email, just put +number before the “@” symbol. E.g. “[email protected]“, “[email protected]“, etc. Play through the tutorial. You can skip / speed up all the cutscenes / dialogue. Claim the pre-registration rewards from the Mail and all the other resources from the events. Pull on the Regular Recruit and Event banners with all the pulls that you have. IMPORTANT: Do not pull on the Launch Recruit banner (guaranteed SSR in 20 pulls). You want to do that for an extra guaranteed SSR after you’ve already rerolled a good account. Check out the reroll tier list below to see if you got good characters. Stella and Nayuta should be your primary targets. If the reroll is bad, log out / delete data and reroll again. After you’ve obtained a good acoount, bind it to preserve your data and then pull on the Launch Recruit banner for an extra SSR. SSR Selector: You can also pick Nayuta and Stella from the SSR Selector you get early on. Therefore, if you get multiple S-tier characters, you can stick with them and use the SSR Selector to get the missing ones. You’ll get another SSR Selector on your 3rd Daily Login.

Resonance Solstice Reroll Tier List