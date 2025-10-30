Forgot password
Resonance Solstice Tier List, Best Teams, & Reroll Guide [Global Release]
The definitive tier list and best teams guide for Resonance Solstice!
Published: Oct 29, 2025 10:05 pm

Resonance Solstice is a card-battling RPG gacha game (and a train simulator) with an insane amount of character combos and teams to try out. However, there are always a few who outperform the rest. In our Resonance Solstice tier list below, we’ll rank all characters from best to worst, give you a rundown of what the best teams are and why, as well as explain how and who to reroll for early on. So, scroll down and let’s dive into the tier list!

  • The best characters in Resonance Solstice are Nayuta and Stella. They are the core members of virtually all meta teams. Other very strong characters are:
    • SSR: Tennie, Caroline, Arina, Margiela, Connor, Katas, Ilona, and Suen.
    • SR: Rina Von, Aoba, Kaleya, Yer, Fenia, Valentine, Ganya, and Yejue.
    • R: Arcana, Shizuru, Eliot, Reika, Julian, and Karen.
  • The best characters to reroll for are Nayuta, Stella, and Arina (Limited), as they are the three most versatile supports, being part of a bunch of meta end-game teams.
  • To reroll your account, you’ll need to Log in as GuestComplete the TutorialPull on the Standard and Rate Up banners Delete Account and DataRepeat.
    • Use an Android Emulator to make the rerolling quicker. One reroll takes 15-20 minutes.
  • The best beginner team in Resonance Solstice is Nayuta + Aoba + Rina Von + [Valentine + Kaleya] / [Yer + Reika] / [Yejue + Reika]. Which of the combos for the last two characters you pick depends on which status effect you need to stack for which train upgrade.

Resonance Solstice Characters Tier List

STELLA & NAYUTA
S+
Stella character from Resonance Solstice
Stella
Nayuta character from Resonance Solstice
Nayuta
VERY VERSATILE CHARACTERS
S
Tennie character from Resonance Solstice
Tennie
Caroline character from Resonance Solstice
Caroline
Arina character from Resonance Solstice
Arina
Rina Von character from Resonance Solstice
Rina Von
Aoba character from Resonance Solstice
Aoba
Kaleya character from Resonance Solstice
Kaleya
Yer character from Resonance Solstice
Yer
Fenia character from Resonance Solstice
Fenia
Arcana character from Resonance Solstice
Arcana
Shizuru character from Resonance Solstice
Shizuru
Eliot character from Resonance Solstice
Eliot
VERY STRONG / VERSATILE CHARACTERS
A
Margiela character from Resonance Solstice
Margiela
Connor character from Resonance Solstice
Connor
Katas character from Resonance Solstice
Katas
Ilona character from Resonance Solstice
Ilona
Suen character from Resonance Solstice
Suen
Valentine character from Resonance Solstice
Valentine
Ganya character from Resonance Solstice
Ganya
Yejue character from Resonance Solstice
Yejue
Julian character from Resonance Solstice
Julian
Reika character from Resonance Solstice
Reika
Karen character from Resonance Solstice
Karen
Rachel character from Resonance Solstice
Rachel
STRONG / NICHE CHARACTERS
B
Charlotte character from Resonance Solstice
Charlotte
Verlaine character from Resonance Solstice
Verlaine
Cecil character from Resonance Solstice
Cecil
Livia character from Resonance Solstice
Livia
Desiree character from Resonance Solstice
Desiree
Heinrich character from Resonance Solstice
Heinrich
Achiha character from Resonance Solstice
Achiha
Yoizuki character from Resonance Solstice
Yoizuki
Nabi character from Resonance Solstice
Nabi
Galore character from Resonance Solstice
Galore
Haruka character from Resonance Solstice
Haruka
MEDIOCRE / VERY NICHE CHARACTERS
C
Wensheng character from Resonance Solstice
Wensheng
Akira character from Resonance Solstice
Akira
Maruha character from Resonance Solstice
Maruha
Lin character from Resonance Solstice
Lin
Box Excalibur character from Resonance Solstice
Box Excalibur
Ms. Gold character from Resonance Solstice
Ms. Gold
Solum character from Resonance Solstice
Solum
Fran character from Resonance Solstice
Fran
Tara character from Resonance Solstice
Tara
Tobinezumi character from Resonance Solstice
Tobinezumi
Yamaarashi character from Resonance Solstice
Yamaarashi
  • S+ Tier: Stella and Nayuta are the two most versatile supports and the best end-game characters you can get in Resonance Solstice right now. They should be your top priority when rerolling / pulling.
  • S Tier: The most versatile characters of each rarity, excluding Nayuta and Stella. They are mostly supports and are members of many meta team compositions both now and in the future. They are all very safe investments. Those characters are Tennie, Caroline, and Arina (SSR), Rina Von, Aoba, Kaleya, Fenia, and Yer (SR), and Arcana, Shizuru, and Eliot (R).
  • A Tier: Very good characters that, together with the S+/S-tier characters, will form some of the most meta teams. Those characters are Connor, Katas, Ilona, Margiela, and Suen (SSR), Valentine, Ganya, and Yejue (SR), Julian, Reika, Karen, and Rachel (R).
  • B Tier: Strong and niche characters that have their uses, but they are few compared to that of the higher-tier characters. They are decent pick-ups, but not a high priority.
  • C Tier: Mediocre and very niche characters that don’t really have a spot in the meta teams.

In the tier list above is the general ranking of all characters in Resonance Solstice based on their overall utility and power. The higher the tier of a character, the more versatile and useful it is across all game content. All the best teams consist of almost exclusively of S+/S/A-tier characters, and those should be your priority. On the other hand, B/C-tier characters can be skipped.

S+ Tier Characters

CharacterDescription
Stella character from Resonance Solstice
Stella		SSR Front Support Purple Purple Purple
Stella is an OP support that can reduce the cost of all cards in your deck while providing offensive buffs and dishing out low-cost attack cards. Stella is by far one of the best characters in the CN version of Resonance Solstice, with a load of meta teams requiring her. Note that she is a frontliner, but a squishy one, so make sure to increase her HP through gear.
Nayuta character from Resonance Solstice
Nayuta		SSR Mid Support Blue Yellow Purple
Nayuta is an insanely strong support that doesn’t need dupes or high investment to work. His kit revolves around shuffling your deck in order for him to generate his unique cards. These cards provide various effects such as damage, debuffs, healing, and defense. Virtually any team will benefit from his kit, and that’s why he is still one of the most meta characters on the CN version.

S Tier Characters

CharacterDescription
Tennie character from Resonance Solstice
Tennie		SSR Front Defense Yellow Blue Yellow
Description: TBA
Caroline character from Resonance Solstice
Caroline		SSR Mid Support Red Red Purple
Description: TBA
Arina character from Resonance Solstice
Arina		SSR Front Healing Green Purple Purple
Description: TBA
Rina Von character from Resonance Solstice
Rina Von		SR Front Defense Blue Purple Yellow
Description: TBA
Aoba character from Resonance Solstice
Aoba		SR Mid Support Red Yellow Red
Description: TBA
Kaleya character from Resonance Solstice
Kaleya		SR Mid Support Green Yellow Purple
Description: TBA
Yer character from Resonance Solstice
Yer		SR Rear Healing Purple Yellow Purple
Description: TBA
Fenia character from Resonance Solstice
Fenia		SR Mid Offense Red Yellow Red
Description: TBA
Arcana character from Resonance Solstice
Arcana		R Rear Support Green Yellow Yellow
Description: TBA
Shizuru character from Resonance Solstice
Shizuru		R Mid Support Red Yellow Purple
Description: TBA
Eliot character from Resonance Solstice
Eliot		R Rear Healing Green Yellow Yellow
Description: TBA

A Tier Characters

CharacterDescription
Margiela character from Resonance Solstice
Margiela		SSR Rear Support Purple Yellow Purple
Description: TBA
Connor character from Resonance Solstice
Connor		SSR Front Defense Blue Blue Purple
Description: TBA
Katas character from Resonance Solstice
Katas		SSR Front Offense Red Yellow Red
Description: TBA
Ilona character from Resonance Solstice
Ilona		SSR Rear Offense Red Blue Red
Description: TBA
Suen character from Resonance Solstice
Suen		SSR Front Healing Green Purple Green
Description: TBA
Valentine character from Resonance Solstice
Valentine		SR Rear Support Red Yellow Red
Description: TBA
Ganya character from Resonance Solstice
Ganya		SR Front Offense Red Yellow Red
Description: TBA
Yejue character from Resonance Solstice
Yejue		SR Rear Support Red Blue Purple
Description: TBA
Julian character from Resonance Solstice
Julian		R Mid Offense Red Blue Red
Description: TBA
Reika character from Resonance Solstice
Reika		R Front Support Yellow Red Yellow
Description: TBA
Karen character from Resonance Solstice
Karen		R Mid Healing Green Purple Green
Description: TBA
Rachel character from Resonance Solstice
Rachel		R Rear Healing Green Purple Green
Description: TBA

Resonance Solstice Reroll Guide

Rerolling your account in Resonance Solstice takes 15-20 minutes and is practically just one very long tutorial with a load of cutscenes you’ll need to skip. However, rerolling is extremely worth it, as the SSR pull odds are 1%/2%. Here is a step-by-step breakdown of the whole Resonance Solstice account reroll process:

  1. Download Resonance Solstice to your device.
  2. Log in as a Guest or via Email, depending on what your platform allows.
  3. Play through the tutorial. You can skip / speed up all the cutscenes / dialogue.
  4. Claim the pre-registration rewards from the Mail and all the other resources from the events.
  5. Pull on the Regular Recruit and Event banners with all the pulls that you have.
    • IMPORTANT: Do not pull on the Launch Recruit banner (guaranteed SSR in 20 pulls). You want to do that for an extra guaranteed SSR after you’ve already rerolled a good account.
  6. Check out the reroll tier list below to see if you got good characters. Stella and Nayuta should be your primary targets.
  7. If the reroll is bad, log out / delete data and reroll again.
  8. After you’ve obtained a good acoount, bind it to preserve your data and then pull on the Launch Recruit banner for an extra SSR.
    • SSR Selector: You can also pick Nayuta and Stella from the SSR Selector you get early on. Therefore, if you get multiple S-tier characters, you can stick with them and use the SSR Selector to get the missing ones. You’ll get another SSR Selector on your 3rd Daily Login.

Resonance Solstice Reroll Tier List

BEST REROLL TARGETS
S+
Stella character from Resonance Solstice
Stella
Nayuta character from Resonance Solstice
Nayuta
Arina character from Resonance Solstice
Arina
DECENT REROLL TARGETS
S
Tennie character from Resonance Solstice
Tennie
Caroline character from Resonance Solstice
Caroline
Margiela character from Resonance Solstice
Margiela
Connor character from Resonance Solstice