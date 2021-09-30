Roblox Anime Destroyers codes (October 2021)

Anime Destroyer is an action game available on the Roblox platform that allows players to pick their favourite anime characters and explore different areas. Since the game is fairly new, players can use the below-mentioned codes to claim free rewards and get a headstart.

Working Roblox Anime Destroyers codes

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Anime Destroyers:

RELEASE- Redeem code for 15 minutes 2x Yen Boost

LIKEGOAL1- Redeem code for 2x damage boost

Expired Roblox Anime Destroyers codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Anime Destroyers codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Destroyers codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Anime Destroyers, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Launch the game.

Once you are inside the game, select the Twitter icon on the left side of the home screen.

Enter the code in the new window that has appeared.

Press Enter and claim the corresponding reward.

How to get more Roblox Anime Destroyers codes

Interested players can follow developers NoahWho and Spraden to track the latest codes and information related to the game. Players can also join the Roblox Anime Destroyers’ Discord channel for regular updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.