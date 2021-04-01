Roblox Black Hole Simulator codes (April 2021)
Have some fun with these codes for Roblox Black Hole Simulator.
Black Holes are terrifying, and you can play as one in Roblox, rolling around, sucking up bricks, and upgrading your black hole. You can even eat your friends and other players. If you want an extra boost to your black hole, try out the codes for this month that we have right here.
How to enter codes in Black Hole Simulator
In order to enter codes in the game, simply find the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. The bar to enter the codes will pop up, where you can enter any code and hit the button to redeem it.
Black Hole Simulator codes
- UPDATE6 – get Bricks Potion
- OASISWORLD – get Coins Potion
- GOLDENPLANETS – get 30-minute Gems Potion
- UPDATE4 – get 30-minute Bricks Potion
- ILOVECODES – get 5-minute Bricks Potion
- UPDATE3 – get 5-minute Bricks Potion
- EXTRAGEMS – get 5-minute Gems Potion
- BRICKSBOOST – get 5-minute Bricks Potion
- snuglife – get 5-minute Coins Potion
- PETHYPE – get 25 Gems
- GEMSPOTION – get 5-minute Gems Potion
- razorfishgaming – get 5-minute Bricks Potion
- blizmid – get 10 Gems
- EXTRABRICKS – get 5-minute Bricks Potion
- boost – get 50 Coins
- coinspotion – get 5-minute Coins Potion
- officialrelease – get 50 Coins
