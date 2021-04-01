Roblox Black Hole Simulator codes (April 2021)

Black Holes are terrifying, and you can play as one in Roblox, rolling around, sucking up bricks, and upgrading your black hole. You can even eat your friends and other players. If you want an extra boost to your black hole, try out the codes for this month that we have right here.

How to enter codes in Black Hole Simulator

In order to enter codes in the game, simply find the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. The bar to enter the codes will pop up, where you can enter any code and hit the button to redeem it.

Black Hole Simulator codes

UPDATE6 – get Bricks Potion

– get Bricks Potion OASISWORLD – get Coins Potion

– get Coins Potion GOLDENPLANETS – get 30-minute Gems Potion

– get 30-minute Gems Potion UPDATE4 – get 30-minute Bricks Potion

– get 30-minute Bricks Potion ILOVECODES – get 5-minute Bricks Potion

– get 5-minute Bricks Potion UPDATE3 – get 5-minute Bricks Potion

– get 5-minute Bricks Potion EXTRAGEMS – get 5-minute Gems Potion

– get 5-minute Gems Potion BRICKSBOOST – get 5-minute Bricks Potion

– get 5-minute Bricks Potion snuglife – get 5-minute Coins Potion

– get 5-minute Coins Potion PETHYPE – get 25 Gems

– get 25 Gems GEMSPOTION – get 5-minute Gems Potion

– get 5-minute Gems Potion razorfishgaming – get 5-minute Bricks Potion

– get 5-minute Bricks Potion blizmid – get 10 Gems

– get 10 Gems EXTRABRICKS – get 5-minute Bricks Potion

– get 5-minute Bricks Potion boost – get 50 Coins

– get 50 Coins coinspotion – get 5-minute Coins Potion

– get 5-minute Coins Potion officialrelease – get 50 Coins

