Bloxfruit Codes (August 2024)

Roblox Bloxfruit is a game where you eat fruit and develop superpowers faster before your opponents get the best of you. While everyone is after accruing EXP as quickly as possible, the freebies sometimes can speed up this process and reduce your grind significantly. In this guide, we have mentioned active Bloxfruit Codes so that you get free goodies whenever you jump into the game.

All Bloxfruit Codes

Codes rewards NOEXPLOITER 2x experience for 20 minutes KITT_RESET stat reset Sub2CaptainMaui 2x experience for 20 minutes DEVSCOOKING 2x experience for 20 minutes kittgaming 2x experience for 20 minutes Sub2Fer999 2x experience Enyu_is_Pro 2x experience Magicbus 2x experience JCWK 2x experience Starcodeheo 2x experience Bluxxy 2x experience for 20 minutes fudd10_v2 beli SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 2x experience for 30 minutes Sub2NoobMaster123 2x experience for 15 minutes Sub2UncleKizaru Stat refund Sub2Daigrock 2x experience for 15 minutes Axiore 2x experience for 20 minutes TantaiGaming 2x experience for 15 minutes StrawHatMaine 2x experience for 15 minutes Sub2OfficialNoobie 2x experience for 20 minutes Fudd10 One dollar reward Bignews in-game title TheGreatAce 2x experience for 20 minutes Bloxfruit active codes table

How To Redeem Bloxfruit Codes

To redeem the free codes, you will first need to launch the game. The next step is to look for a ‘present box’ sign, the fancy box if you will. Click on it and a box will appear on your display. Use the active codes we have listed above and type correctly (case sensitive) to redeem them.

