Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Active Codes and free rewards - Bloxfruit
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Category:
Guides
Codes
Roblox

Bloxfruit Codes (August 2024)

Eat a lot of fruits but don't forget to get these freebies in Bloxfruit.
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
|

Published: Aug 13, 2024 11:58 am

Roblox Bloxfruit is a game where you eat fruit and develop superpowers faster before your opponents get the best of you. While everyone is after accruing EXP as quickly as possible, the freebies sometimes can speed up this process and reduce your grind significantly. In this guide, we have mentioned active Bloxfruit Codes so that you get free goodies whenever you jump into the game.

Recommended Videos

All Bloxfruit Codes

cover art promo image - Roblox Bloxfruit
Source: Roblox via Gamepur
Codesrewards
NOEXPLOITER2x experience for 20 minutes
KITT_RESETstat reset
Sub2CaptainMaui2x experience for 20 minutes
DEVSCOOKING2x experience for 20 minutes
kittgaming2x experience for 20 minutes
Sub2Fer9992x experience
Enyu_is_Pro2x experience
Magicbus2x experience
JCWK2x experience
Starcodeheo2x experience
Bluxxy2x experience for 20 minutes
fudd10_v2beli
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP12x experience for 30 minutes
Sub2NoobMaster1232x experience for 15 minutes
Sub2UncleKizaruStat refund
Sub2Daigrock2x experience for 15 minutes
Axiore2x experience for 20 minutes
TantaiGaming2x experience for 15 minutes
StrawHatMaine2x experience for 15 minutes
Sub2OfficialNoobie2x experience for 20 minutes
Fudd10One dollar reward
Bignewsin-game title
TheGreatAce2x experience for 20 minutes
Bloxfruit active codes table

How To Redeem Bloxfruit Codes

To redeem the free codes, you will first need to launch the game. The next step is to look for a ‘present box’ sign, the fancy box if you will. Click on it and a box will appear on your display. Use the active codes we have listed above and type correctly (case sensitive) to redeem them.

That is pretty much everything I had to entail about the Bloxfruit Codes guide. If you like playing other Roblox games, then consider checking out: Roblox Jailbreak codes, Fortnite Codes, Roblox Haze Piece codes, and Slayer Battlegrounds Codes guides.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari
Irfan Ansari is a Guides Writer at Gamepur who boasts five years of expertise in Video Game Journalism. With over two decades of gaming under his belt, he's honed his writing skills at renowned sites like TheGamer and eXputer. His heart belongs to games like Dark Souls, Elden Ring, and any title that demands a minimum 100-hour investment.
Link to Gamepur.com