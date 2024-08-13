Bloxfruit Codes (August 2024)

Roblox Bloxfruit is a game where you eat fruit and develop superpowers faster before your opponents get the best of you. While everyone is after accruing EXP as quickly as possible, the freebies sometimes can speed up this process and reduce your grind significantly. In this guide, we have mentioned active Bloxfruit Codes so that you get free goodies whenever you jump into the game.
All Bloxfruit Codes
|Codes
|rewards
|NOEXPLOITER
|2x experience for 20 minutes
|KITT_RESET
|stat reset
|Sub2CaptainMaui
|2x experience for 20 minutes
|DEVSCOOKING
|2x experience for 20 minutes
|kittgaming
|2x experience for 20 minutes
|Sub2Fer999
|2x experience
|Enyu_is_Pro
|2x experience
|Magicbus
|2x experience
|JCWK
|2x experience
|Starcodeheo
|2x experience
|
|Bluxxy
|2x experience for 20 minutes
|fudd10_v2
|beli
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1
|2x experience for 30 minutes
|Sub2NoobMaster123
|2x experience for 15 minutes
|Sub2UncleKizaru
|Stat refund
|Sub2Daigrock
|2x experience for 15 minutes
|Axiore
|2x experience for 20 minutes
|TantaiGaming
|2x experience for 15 minutes
|StrawHatMaine
|2x experience for 15 minutes
|Sub2OfficialNoobie
|2x experience for 20 minutes
|Fudd10
|One dollar reward
|Bignews
|in-game title
|TheGreatAce
|2x experience for 20 minutes
How To Redeem Bloxfruit Codes
To redeem the free codes, you will first need to launch the game. The next step is to look for a ‘present box’ sign, the fancy box if you will. Click on it and a box will appear on your display. Use the active codes we have listed above and type correctly (case sensitive) to redeem them.
Published: Aug 13, 2024 11:58 am