Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes (July 2021)

Roblox Clicker Frenzy is a complex game that requires a lot of work on the player’s part. You’ve got to click your way to victory and rise above the other players in the game, earning yourself some advantageous assets and skins along the way. However, it’s a tough game to master, and everyone could do with some assistance. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes.

Working Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes

The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in the game. Read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in-game.

4000LIKES : Get the Island Fedora

PURPLESUS : Get the Purple Alert Dominus

CRIMSONFLAME : Get the Crimson Flame Dominus

1500LIKES : Get the Adurite Guardia

2500LIKES : Get the Angry Tee Vee

POWER : Get the Dominus Vladus!!

CF4YEARS : Get the Dominus Corpus

COBALTVALOR : Get the Cobalt Valkyrie Helm!!

MAJORCLOWN: Get the Clown Mask

Expired Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes

As of July 2021, there are no known expired codes for Roblox Clicker Frenzy. When we come across any expired codes, we’ll add them to a list under this heading. Do not try to redeem these codes because they are no longer functional.

How to redeem Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes