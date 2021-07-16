Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes (July 2021)
Get some help to click your way to victory.
Roblox Clicker Frenzy is a complex game that requires a lot of work on the player’s part. You’ve got to click your way to victory and rise above the other players in the game, earning yourself some advantageous assets and skins along the way. However, it’s a tough game to master, and everyone could do with some assistance. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes.
Working Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes
The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in the game. Read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in-game.
- 4000LIKES: Get the Island Fedora
- PURPLESUS: Get the Purple Alert Dominus
- CRIMSONFLAME: Get the Crimson Flame Dominus
- 1500LIKES: Get the Adurite Guardia
- 2500LIKES: Get the Angry Tee Vee
- POWER: Get the Dominus Vladus!!
- CF4YEARS: Get the Dominus Corpus
- COBALTVALOR: Get the Cobalt Valkyrie Helm!!
- MAJORCLOWN: Get the Clown Mask
Expired Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes
As of July 2021, there are no known expired codes for Roblox Clicker Frenzy. When we come across any expired codes, we’ll add them to a list under this heading. Do not try to redeem these codes because they are no longer functional.
How to redeem Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes
- Launch Roblox Clicker Frenzy
- Walk up to the in-game code entry panel and click it
- Enter the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed to your account