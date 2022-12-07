Roblox Construction Tycoon codes (December 2022)

Building your own construction empire isn’t easy. With Roblox Construction Tycoon, you need to build a base that doubles as an industrial complex, building more defensive buildings to protect yourself from other players. It is a highly competitive Roblox experience, so you need to take any edge you can find, which is where Construction Tycoon codes come in.

Redeeming codes in Construction Tycoon typically earns you free in-game currency to use to purchase materials and building types. You can also use the cash rewarded by these codes to purchase upgrades for vehicles and weapons that protect your base from incursions.

There are plenty of other Roblox experiences that follow a similar format and have codes you can redeem. Check out our code lists for Airport Tycoon, Apartment Tycoon, School Tycoon, and Prison Tycoon.

All Construction Tycoon Codes

Updated December 7, 2022 Added two new Construction Tycoon codes.

Construction Tycoon Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Construction Tycoon codes you can redeem.

like – Redeem for 5,000 Cash (New)

– Redeem for 5,000 Cash (New) thanks – Redeem for 5,000 Cash (New)

Construction Tycoon Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Construction Tycoon.

How to redeem codes in Construction Tycoon

It is a straightforward process to redeem valid codes for Construction Tycoon. Just follow the following steps:

Launch Construction Tycoon on either your PC or mobile device

Press the blue Star button on the left-hand side of the screen

In the pop-up box that appears, type the code into the text box

Press the Redeem button beneath the text box and the reward will be added to your current character

How can you get more Construction Tycoon codes?

Roblox developers typically release new codes when they hit a certain milestone in the game’s development or when they get a certain number of players. To find more Construction Tycoon codes, you can join the developer’s Discord server. Otherwise, you can join their Roblox group where they make announcements of new content and codes.

Why are my Construction Tycoon codes not working?

Occasionally, Roblox developers remove codes without warning, typically when they are about to replace them with another one. If you’re sure that your code should be working, make sure that you are careful when copying and pasting it from a website as it is easy to paste a blank space at the start or end of a word. Otherwise, make sure you haven’t already redeemed the code, as most Roblox codes are single-use only.

What are the different button types in Construction Tycoon?

While you’re playing Construction Tycoon, you’ll notice there are buttons around your base that are different colors. Each one serves a different purpose:

Green buttons create new physical objects in your base, which you can sell in the shop to earn more Cash.

buttons create new physical objects in your base, which you can sell in the shop to earn more Cash. Yellow buttons create new workers. These perform tasks around your base, allowing you to automate much of the production process.

buttons create new workers. These perform tasks around your base, allowing you to automate much of the production process. Purple buttons produce items that can only be bought with Robux, allowing players to spend real money to automate processes or build defense turrets.

What is Construction Tycoon?

Construction Tycoon is a base-building Roblox experience that pits players against each other. Players can compete by building impressive buildings or they can invest in offensive units to take down the enemy. There are multiple vehicles to purchase, which can be upgraded and customized before heading out to cause havoc among other players. Just don’t get caught with your own base undefended or you’ll end up starting from square one all over again.