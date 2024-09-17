Roblox Kengan Codes (September 2024)

Kengan provides an exciting adventure, especially for those who are a big fan of fighting games. You can fight against other players, gain experience points, and make your character even stronger. If you’re currently playing the game, then you may want to check out the latest Kengan codes. These can help you get some free rewards, including Clan, Trait, and Height rolls.

Kengan Codes List

Source: Roblox via Gamepur

HOTFIXGYM : 5 Clan Rolls and 5 Trait Rolls

: 5 Clan Rolls and 5 Trait Rolls KENGANFIXES_11 : 11 Clan Rolls, 11 Trait Rolls, and 11 Height Rolls

: 11 Clan Rolls, 11 Trait Rolls, and 11 Height Rolls YVNGXROLYGRINDING : 5 Clan Rolls and 5 Trait Rolls

: 5 Clan Rolls and 5 Trait Rolls Update2 : 15 Clan Rolls, 15 Trait Rerolls, 15 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, 5 Face Rerolls, 5 Freeze Rolls

: 15 Clan Rolls, 15 Trait Rerolls, 15 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, 5 Face Rerolls, 5 Freeze Rolls KENGANFIXES_10 : 5 Clan Rolls, 5 Trait Rolls, and 5 Height Rolls

: 5 Clan Rolls, 5 Trait Rolls, and 5 Height Rolls 15KLIKES : 15 Clan Rolls, 15 Trait Rerolls, 15 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, and 5 Face Rerolls

: 15 Clan Rolls, 15 Trait Rerolls, 15 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, and 5 Face Rerolls KENGANFIXES_9 : 5 Clan Rolls, 5 Trait Rolls, and 5 Height Rolls

: 5 Clan Rolls, 5 Trait Rolls, and 5 Height Rolls KENGANFIXES_8 : 8 Clan Rerolls, 8 Trait Rerolls, and 8 Height Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls, 8 Trait Rerolls, and 8 Height Rerolls UPDATECODE : 10 Clan Rerolls, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, and 5 Face Rerolls

: 10 Clan Rerolls, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, and 5 Face Rerolls UpdateSATURDAY : 4 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls, 4 Style Resets, 4 Skill Resets, 4 Upgrade Resets, 4 Face Reroll

: 4 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls, 4 Style Resets, 4 Skill Resets, 4 Upgrade Resets, 4 Face Reroll KENGANFIXES_7 : 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls

: 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls MOBILE_REVAMP : 5 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls

: 5 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls KENGANFIXES_6 : 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls

: 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls KENGANFIXES_5 : 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls

: 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls KENGANFIXES_4 : 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls

: 3 Clan Rolls, 3 Trait Rolls, 3 Height Rolls 10K LIKES : 20 Clan Rerolls, 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, 5 Face Reroll

: 20 Clan Rerolls, 20 Trait Rerolls, 20 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, 5 Upgrade Resets, 5 Face Reroll KENGANFIXES_3 : 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls KENGANFIXES_2 : 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, 4 Height Rerolls 5K LIKES : 15 Clan Rerolls, 15 Trait Rerolls, 15 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets

: 15 Clan Rerolls, 15 Trait Rerolls, 15 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets KENGANFIXES : 10 Clan Rerolls, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets

: 10 Clan Rerolls, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets 10kmemsrolls : 4 Clan Rerolls

: 4 Clan Rerolls 1kfavorites : 2 Height Rerolls

: 2 Height Rerolls Wave1clanrolls : 7 Clan rerolls

: 7 Clan rerolls Wave1heightrolls : 4 Height rerolls

: 4 Height rerolls Wave1stylereset : 1 Style reset

: 1 Style reset Wave1upgradereset : 1 Upgrade reset

: 1 Upgrade reset Wave1hairrolls : 10 Hair color rerolls

: 10 Hair color rerolls Wave1eyerolls : 10 Eye color rerolls

: 10 Eye color rerolls Wave1facerolls : 5 Face rerolls

: 5 Face rerolls smallrerollcode : 2 Clan Rerolls and 2 Height Rerolls

: 2 Clan Rerolls and 2 Height Rerolls SorryForDataLoss : 10 Clan Rerolls, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets

: 10 Clan Rerolls, 10 Trait Rerolls, 10 Height Rerolls, 5 Style Resets, 5 Skill Resets, and 5 Upgrade Resets SorryForTheShutdown : 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, and 4 Height Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, and 4 Height Rerolls FollowerCode2 : 8 Clan Rerolls, 3 Trait Rerolls, and 3 Height Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls, 3 Trait Rerolls, and 3 Height Rerolls Shutdown1 : Use to get free rewards

: Use to get free rewards FollowerCode1 : 8 Clan Rerolls, 3 Trait Rerolls, and 3 Height Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls, 3 Trait Rerolls, and 3 Height Rerolls Public Release Hotfix : Use to get free goodies

: Use to get free goodies Public Release : 6 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, and 2 Height Rerolls

: 6 Clan Rerolls, 4 Trait Rerolls, and 2 Height Rerolls Public Release Resets : Style Reset, Skill Reset, and Upgrade Reset.

: Style Reset, Skill Reset, and Upgrade Reset. sd1: Use to get free rewards

How To Redeem Codes In Kengan

Source: Kengan via Gamepur

Here’s how you can redeem codes in Roblox Kengan.

Go to Roblox and open Kengan.

Access the settings by clicking on the Gear icon.

Click on ‘Enter Code’ and type one from the list above.

Press Enter to redeem the code.

How To Get More Kengan Codes?

If you are interested in getting new Kengan codes, then you need to join the game’s Discord server. The community members occasionally share new codes there, and you’ll also make new friends who regularly play the game. This way, you won’t have to worry about missing out on an important code.

Why Are The Kengan Codes Not Working?

There could be two reasons why the Kengan codes are not working. First, you might be making a spelling mistake while typing the code. Or, the code you’re using might be expired.

For those who don’t know, the codes are meant to last a few weeks or an entire month. After that, the code expires and is replaced by something else.

What Is Kengan All About?

Kengan is all about showing strength. It is a fighting game where you have to become the strongest. You get the luxury of fighting other players, where you can show your true strength. As you defeat enemies, you gain experience points, which can help you level up and become even stronger.

Before you leave, make sure to check out the Kengan Trello board and Discord server as well, as these two can help you quickly gain knowledge about the game. We also have all the codes for Gunblood and Summoners War.

