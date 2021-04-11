Roblox My Hero Mania Codes (April 2021)

In this article, you will find a list of currently active codes for Roblox My Hero Mania. The game, inspired by the popular anime series, is really starting to take off with the Roblox community, and more and more people are searching for fresh codes each month.

Make sure you enter the codes exactly as they are shown below, as they are case sensitive.

How to enter codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

To redeem the codes, open the game and press the M button to bring up the main menu. This menu contains a textbox where you can then enter the codes.

All active My Hero Mania codes

big130k – Redeem code for 5 free spins! (NEW)

– Redeem code for 5 free spins! (NEW) plus120k! – Redeem code for 4 free spins!

– Redeem code for 4 free spins! 110kcodeyay – Redeem code for 5 spins!

– Redeem code for 5 spins! the100k – Redeem code for 10 spins!

– Redeem code for 10 spins! its90k! – Redeem code for 6 spins!

– Redeem code for 6 spins! 80kcode! – Redeem code for 5 spins!

– Redeem code for 5 spins! 70kalready – Redeem code for 2 spins!

– Redeem code for 2 spins! likereward1 – Redeem code for 2 spins!

– Redeem code for 2 spins! FirstCode! – Redeem code for 5 spins!

My Hero Mania Codes (Expired)

None at the moment.