Roblox North Pole Friends codes (December 2022)

Pack your bags and put on your most jolly outfit, folks. It’s time to save Christmas in North Pole Friends. This Roblox experience sends players to Santa’s workshop to stop the titular North Pole Friends from bringing the beloved holiday to its knees. By disguising yourself as presents and other innocuous items scattered around the area, you can unlock new props and outfits and keep the holiday season alive.

If you need a little leg up against the North Pole Friends, there are usually a couple of codes available for the game. These can earn you anything from in-game currency, referred to as Cookies in this Roblox experience, or new props to disguise yourself to avoid detection.

All North Pole Friends Codes List Updated December 7, 2022 Added new North Pole Friends Codes

North Pole Friends Codes (Working)

These are all the working North Pole Friends codes.

freecookies – Free 1000 Cookies (NEW)

– Free 1000 Cookies (NEW) littlebirdie – Free Little Birdie Prop (NEW)

North Pole Friends Codes (Expired)

Currently, there are no inactive codes for North Pole Friends. We will update this page when the above codes expire.

How to redeem codes in North Pole Friends

Redeeming codes for North Pole Friends is a simple process. Just follow the below steps:

Open up the North Pole Friends experience

Click on the Codes button on the side of the screen

button on the side of the screen Type in the code you wish to redeem into the text box that appears

Hit the Redeem button to earn your free reward

How can you get more North Pole Friends rewards?

Entering codes is not the only way to earn free rewards in North Pole Friends. You can also earn more rewards by simply Liking the game page on the Roblox website. The developers also occasionally put new codes out on their Twitter account. You can also join the Wonder Works Studio Discord page to find more codes straight from the developers.

Why are my North Pole Friends codes not working?

Most Roblox experience codes are one-time use only, so it isn’t worth trying to put them in multiple times. Be sure that you’ve not copied an extra space at the end of the code if you are copying and pasting it into the text box. If you’re sure you’ve typed it into the code box correctly, it might be a case that the code has unexpectedly expired. Developers often remove codes and add new ones as they reach new milestones, so be sure to check back here regularly to make sure you have all the latest codes for North Pole Friends.

How to hide in North Pole Friends

The goal of North Pole Friends is to help load up Santa’s sleigh before the North Pole Friends make off with all the toys, but you can’t do that if they catch you. To remain undetected, you need to hide. You can hide by either pressing the R key on your keyboard or by clicking the large button on the right side of the screen. You’ll want to remember that it takes around two seconds to hide so don’t leave it too late. Pressing R or hitting the button again will immediately reveal you to the world, but it will take another two seconds before the Hide function is available again.

What is North Pole Friends?

North Pole Friends is a festive Roblox experience that takes the traditional hide-and-seek formula and raises the stakes by putting the fate of Christmas on the line. Keep out of sight of the North Pole Friends while you find the presents they have scattered around Santa’s Workshop and return them to his sleigh before he has to leave on his annual journey around the world. Hide and transform into props to hide in plain sight in your quest to save Christmas for everyone.