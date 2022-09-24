Roblox One Piece Tower Defense codes (September 2022)

One Piece is considered to be a masterpiece by many, and that’s certainly true even for the One Piece games on Roblox. There are many One Piece games that the fans can choose from, and most of them are fun, but one game that is unique in the genre is Roblox One Piece Tower Defense codes. In this game, you need to defend yourself from the attacking marines and get help from the Straw Hats. You can have many available to summon, or you can defend your tower with your friends. It’s a fun game even for non-One Piece fans, and to make that better, here are all the working codes for Roblox One Piece Tower Defense.

All working codes for Roblox One Piece Tower Defense

With the recent updates, there are new codes for Roblox One Piece Tower Defense. There are many different codes that you can use to get the many rewards in the game. The codes help you get gems that you can use to buy various summons and other items. Here are all the working codes for Roblox One Piece Tower Defense as of this month.

UpdatePart2! : Redeem this code to get 5,000 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 5,000 gems. tysmfor500kVisits!: Redeem this code to get 2,500 gems.

Redeem this code to get 2,500 gems. REVAMPPART1 : Redeem this code to get 5,000 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 5,000 gems. THEONEPIECEISREAL! : Redeem this code to get 1,500 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 1,500 gems. KingLuffy_YTsub2me : Redeem this code to get 500 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 500 gems. SennaGames : Redeem this code to get 300 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 300 gems. 100PlayersThankYou : Redeem this code to get 250 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 250 gems. BlamSpot : Redeem this code to get 300 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 300 gems. tysmfor500Favs : Redeem this code to get 250 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 250 gems. tysmfor250Likes!: Redeem this code to get 750 gems.

Redeem this code to get 750 gems. tysmfor100kvisits! : Redeem this code to get 500 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 500 gems. GroupCode !: Redeem this code to get 200 gems.

!: Redeem this code to get 200 gems. tysmfor500Members : Redeem this code to get 250 gems.

: Redeem this code to get 250 gems. tysmfor2kMembers: Redeem this code to get 500 gems.

How to redeem codes in Roblox One Piece Tower Defense

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem any of the codes, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox One Piece Tower Defense on your device.

Look for the small codes icon on the left side of your screen.

In the pop-up, enter any working code and redeem the rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox One Piece Tower Defense

As the game gets older, some codes also expire. Here is the list of all Roblox One Piece Tower Defense expired codes.