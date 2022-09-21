Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator codes (September 2022)

Roblox has something for everyone, and that’s true even for people who love to burn things down. Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator is one of the latest games, and it has been making rounds about how good it is. Players can fulfill their desire to burn everything in this game. It’s a straightforward game where you burn the world down and earn gold. You can use that gold to increase your firepower and get a pet to burn even more. But as you keep progressing, getting more firepower becomes difficult. That’s why we have gathered all the working codes for Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator to help you become the best burner.

All working codes for Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator

After its release, the developers added three new codes for players, on top of the one already available, and made the number of working codes for the four. Since it’s a new game, four codes are enough and even great if utilized properly. You can get tons of cash with all of the codes for Secret! Burning Simulator. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator.

2KLikesOp: Redeem this code to get 5,000 cash.

Update3: Redeem this code to get 3,000 cash.

1KLikesYay: Redeem this code to get 10,000 cash.

Release: Redeem this code to get 1,000 cash.

How to Redeem codes in Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator

If you can not redeem any of the codes, you can do that by following a few simple steps below.

Open Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator on your device.

Click on shop on the right side of your screen.

Now scroll to the very bottom of the shop.

There you will see a box to enter codes.

Enter the codes and redeem them to get the goodies.

All expired codes for Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator

Currently, there are no expired codes for the Roblox Secret! Burning Simulator, meaning all of the codes work for the game.