Roblox Shonen Verse codes (July 2021)

Roblox Shonen Verse is a game in which players become the most powerful warriors in the world and head out to discover new lands to fight enemies in. Along the way, they pick up new swords and other items to help them defeat yet more enemies. Everyone could use a hand when it comes to fighting, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Shonen Verse codes.

Working Roblox Shonen Verse codes

The following are all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Shonen Verse. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in the game.

RIPEXPLOITERS : Earn 10,000 Yen

: Earn 10,000 Yen 5KFavs : Earn 10,000 Yen

: Earn 10,000 Yen Release! : Earn 15,000 Yen

: Earn 15,000 Yen WBl0x: Earn 30,000 Yen

Earn 30,000 Yen 1KLikes : 2x XP and 2x Yen for 15 minutes

: 2x XP and 2x Yen for 15 minutes DoubleXP: 2x XP and 2x Yen for 15 minutes

Expired Roblox Shonen Verse codes

The following are all the codes we know to no longer work. Please don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer available.

Sub2Roball: 2x XP and 2x Yen for 15 minutes plus 15,000 Yen

How to redeem Roblox Shonen Verse codes