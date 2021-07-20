Roblox Shonen Verse codes (July 2021)
Discover new lands and head out on better adventures.
Roblox Shonen Verse is a game in which players become the most powerful warriors in the world and head out to discover new lands to fight enemies in. Along the way, they pick up new swords and other items to help them defeat yet more enemies. Everyone could use a hand when it comes to fighting, though, which is why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Shonen Verse codes.
Working Roblox Shonen Verse codes
The following are all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Shonen Verse. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in the game.
- RIPEXPLOITERS: Earn 10,000 Yen
- 5KFavs: Earn 10,000 Yen
- Release!: Earn 15,000 Yen
- WBl0x: Earn 30,000 Yen
- 1KLikes: 2x XP and 2x Yen for 15 minutes
- DoubleXP: 2x XP and 2x Yen for 15 minutes
Expired Roblox Shonen Verse codes
The following are all the codes we know to no longer work. Please don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer available.
- Sub2Roball: 2x XP and 2x Yen for 15 minutes plus 15,000 Yen
How to redeem Roblox Shonen Verse codes
- Launch Roblox Shonen Verse
- Click on the codes button on the left-hand side of the screen
- Enter the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed to your account