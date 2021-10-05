Roblox Squid Game X codes (October 2021)

Inspired by the megapopular Korean Netflix series of the same name, Squid Games X is a survival game available on the Roblox platform. Similar to the main series, players compete with others in different competitions with the ultimate goal of surviving till last. Furthermore, the last person standing will receive all the rewards while the rest have to pay with their life. That said, players can use the below-mentioned codes to claim free rewards and get a head start in the game.

How to redeem Roblox Squid Game X codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Squid Game X, launch the game and look for an Enter Code text box on the left side of the screen. Here, enter the code and press enter to claim the corresponding reward.

Working Roblox Squid Game X codes

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Squid Game X:

10MIL- Redeem for 50 Coins

20KCONC- Redeem for 50 Coins

Redeem for 50 Coins UPDATE3RELEASE- Redeem for 75 Coins

How to get more Roblox Squid Game X codes

Interested players can follow the game developer Finbxb to keep track of the latest updates and new codes. Alternatively, players can also join the game’s Discord channel for the same. Regardless, we will update the guide if new codes surface for the game.