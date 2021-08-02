Sayu talents, abilities, and Ascension materials – Genshin Impact

Sayu is small in stature, but this just makes her better at sneaking around in Genshin Impact and getting the drop on her enemies. The tiny Anemo user also carries a big Claymore, making her adept at dealing physical damage.

If you have been wondering if you should spend those hard-earned Fates and Primogems on Sayu, or wondering what you will need to farm to level her up, this guide has everything you need.

Attacks

Normal – Perform up to four consecutive strikes.

Charged – Drains Stamina over time to perform a continuous spinning attack against all nearby opponents. A power slash occurs after you release the attack.

Plugning attack – Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging enemies with an Area of Effect impact.

Elemental Skill

Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash

Sayu curls into a Fuurin spinning wheel, crashing into enemies dealing Anemo damage. When the duration ends Sayu, performs a whirlwind kick which causes Anemo Area of Effect Damage. Holding the attack causes Sayu to continue to roll forward in Fuurin mode, and gains increased resistance to interruption. During this state, Sayu can control her direction of movement, and pressing the skill again will cause her to return to normal after performing a whirlwind kick stronger than that of press Elemental Skill.

During the holding of the skill, Sayu can trigger Elemental Absorption. This skill has a maximum duration of 10 seconds. The longer Sayu remains in this Fuurin state the longer the Cooldown. If Sayu comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro) while in her Fuurin mode state, she will deal additional elemental Damage based on the element she absorbed. This may only occur once per use.

Elemental Burst

Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry

Creates a Muki-Muji Daruma helper that aids Sayu. Deals Anemo DAmage to nearby opponents, and heals closeby party members. The amount of Health restored is based on Sayu’s Attack. If all nearby characters have Health above 70 percent, it will attack one enemy nearby, dealing Anemo Damage.

If there are active characters with Health equal to or below 70 percent, it will heal the character with the lowest Health percentage. The amount healed scales based on Sayu’s Attack. If there are no enemies nearby and all characters’ Health is above 70% percent, characters will still be healed.

Passives

Silencer’s Secret – When Sayu is in the team, some wild animals such as Crystalflies will not be alerted of your approach.

Someone More Capable – When Sayu triggers a swirl reaction, all party members recover 300 Health, and an additional 1.2 Health for every point of Elemental Mastery Sayu has. This effect can only be triggered once every two seconds.

No Work Today! – The Muji-Muji Daruma summoned by Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry receive the following traits: when it heals a character, the other party members next to the target character will receive 20 percent of the amount healed Increased Area of Effect of damage dealt to enemies.



Constellations

1 Multi-Task no Jutsu Muji-Muji Daruma summoned by Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry is no longer restricted by Health limits. It can heal while dealing damage to enemies at the same time. 2 Egress Prep Damage of Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash gains the following effects. Damage of the Whirlwind Kick in Press Mode increased by 3.3 percent. Every 0.5 seconds, the Windwheel state will increase the Damage of the Whirlwind Kick by 3.3 percent. The maximum Damage increase possible through this method is 66 percent. 3 Eh, the Bunshin Can Handle it Increases the Level of Yoohoo Art: Mujina Flurry by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. 4 Skiving: New and Improved Sayu recovers 1.2 Energy every time she triggers a swirl reaction. This can only occur once every two seconds. 5 Speed Comes First Increases the Level of Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. 6 Sleep O’Clock Muji-Muji Daruma will now benefit from Sayu’s Elemental Mastery. For every one point of Elemental Mastery Sayu has: Muji-Muji Daruma receives a 0.2 percent increase in Attack. Maximum Attack increase by this method is 400 percent. Increases Muji-Muji Daruma healing by 3 points, maximum increase by this method is 6000 points.

Ascension Materials

Level Mora Boss Drop Material Boss Drop Material Local Speciality Enemy Drop Material 20 20,000

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1 N/A

3 Crystal Marrow ×3

3 Whopperflower Nectar ×3 40 40,000

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

3 Marionette Core

10 Crystal Marrow

15 Whopperflower Nectar 50 60,000

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

4 Marionette Core

20 Crystal Marrow

12 Shimmering Nectar 60 80,000

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

8 Marionette Core

30 Crystal Marrow

18 Shimmering Nectar 70 100,000

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

12 Marionette Core

45 Crystal Marrow

12 Energy Nectar 80 120,000

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

20 Marionette Core

60 Crystal Marrow

24 Energy Nectar

Talent Materials