Sea of Thieves Feast of Bounty Special Event guide – challenges, rewards, dates

Sea of Thieves is celebrating the season with a Thanksgiving feast called Feast of Bounty. The event will have players cooking a cornucopia of food and dressing the part as they prepare for a feast. Completing the challenges will earn you several cosmetic rewards fit for any pirate. To begin the event, find Larinna outside the tavern and collect the free Feast of Bounty flag.

Feast of Bounty Challenges

In Feast of Bounty, you’ll need to complete two sets of challenges. The first starts November 22 and sees players preparing food such as shark, pork, or snake meat in their ship. The second challenge starts on November 25 and focuses on spreading joy and fun throughout the seas.

Preparation Challenges

A Free Lunch – Collect the free Feast of Bounty flag

Charred and Feathered – Cook pieces of pork or chicken, at a campfire or using your ship’s stove

A Platter of Predators – Cook pieces of shark or snake meat, at a campfire or using your ship’s stove

Eat or be Eaten – Cook pieces of Megalodon or Kraken meat, at a campfire or using your ship’s stove

An Order of Shoals – Cook any kind of fish, at a campfire or using your ship’s stove

Celebration Challenges

Fealty to the Feast – Fly a flag aboard your ship. Choose from the Flag Box in the crow’s nest – why not pick the Feast of Bouny design?

Dressing for Dinner – Use a Clothing Chest to change at least one part of your outfit ready for the feast!

Palate Cleanser –

A Feast for the Ears

Embarassment of Riches

Overindulgence

Devour cooked meat and fish to complete this challenge

Feast of Bounty Rewards

Feast of Bounty Makeup

Feast of Bounty Scar

Bounty Bringer

How long is the Feast of Bounty Event?

The Feast of Bounty event begins on November 22 and ends on the 29 at 5 AM ET.