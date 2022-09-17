Sea of Thieves Season Seven Community Day details and rewards

The Sea of Thieves Season 7 Community Day has arrived, so all aspiring pirates should report for duty on deck to nab some nice rewards. From free and discounted cosmetic items to increased gold and spawn rates, here’s the lowdown on the Season 7 Community Day.

Sea of Thieves Season Seven Community Day details

Image via Xbox Game Studios

Season 7’s Community Day lands on September 17 at 6 AM ET/2 AM PT, and will last for a full 24 hours, giving players ample time to collect an appropriate amount of booty. Those scurvy seadogs with a wary eye on the calendar will note that this happens to fall comfortably in the middle of Sea of Thieves’ “Talk Like a Pirate Day” celebrations as well, which run from September 15 to September 20, so anyone looking to reel in an even more bountiful haul is in luck too.

Sea of Thieves Season Seven Community Day rewards

The main boon during the Season 7 Community Day will be an ongoing multiplier for gold and reputation for the duration of the day. Players can take to Twitter and tweet with the hashtag #SeaOfThievesCommunityDay to contribute to the size of the Community Emissary Grade — the more tweets featuring the hashtag, the higher this multiplier goes, up to a maximum of 2.5x for the duration of the event. As such, it may be prudent for players to focus their efforts a bit later in the day when the multiplier is likely to be higher. It should be noted, too, that Sea of Thieves’ Gold Rush event will be disabled for the duration of Community Day, so don’t hold out for that if you’re selling loot.

Additionally, a fixed boost to Renown will be in effect, allowing players to power through the season’s progression and, upon reaching the fifth and final stage of the Community Emissary Grade, players will see an increase in the number of Ancient Skeletons in the game, allowing them to collect some of Sea of Thieves’ much-sought-after Ancient Coins for use in the Pirate Emporium.

A small selection of free cosmetics can also be earned easily during the Community Day. The Season Seven Community Day Flag will be automatically gifted to any players who join a session during the event, while the Gilded Phoenix Hull can be earned as a Twitch Drop by watching an hour of a participating Sea of Thieves streamer.

Sea of Thieves Talk Like a Pirate Day rewards

There are a handful of other prizes available over the weekend, even after the Community Day is done, as the Sea of Thieves “Talk Like a Pirate Day” celebrations run until September 20. Two free emotes can be earned by playing the game — the “Arrrgh!” emote is rewarded for joining a game session during the event, while the “Ranting Rogue” emote can be picked up for free in the Pirate Emporium. The Merchant Alliance representatives will also be offering three limited-time Fireworks Crates — the Community Spirit Firework Crate, the Pirate Patter Firework Crate, and the League of Looters Firework Crate.