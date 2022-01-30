Setting Up the Mountain Camp request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll need to set up multiple camps in each of the regions you visit in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to make traveling around that much easier. Unfortunately, there’s usually a problem with setting up the second camp, and you’ll need to provide a bit of assistance to get everything squared away. For Setting Up the Mountain Camp, you’ll need to take care of some Bronzor causing some issues. In this guide, we share how to complete the Setting Up the Mountain Camp request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The first thing you’ll need to do is wander over to the Bronzor to figure out what’s going on with it. After speaking with it, Bronzor points across the water but provides no further details. You’ll need to head across the water to figure out what it is.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you arrive at the location, there’s no waypoint where you need to go. However, what you’re looking for is a second Bronzor. Keep searching around the area until you find it, and you’ll know you’re getting close when you see the “Zor…” dialogue box appear near you. It turns out the Bronzor you found was wounded, and you’ll have to patch it up to ensure it’s okay. After you heal the Bronzor, you’ll have completed the request.