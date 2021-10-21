She Who Was Marked Pure quest guide – Disciples: Liberation

Near the town of Equisheim, you will find an NPC named Vauquelin. It seems that this upstanding guy traded his wife to the Church of the Highfather for a promotion. Regretting it, he now wants you to find his wife in hopes that she isn’t dead. Guess you should check it out.

Follow the pathway through Equisheim and swing up to the left to find the dungeon known as the Church of the Highfather. Once inside, take the path to the left. You will need to fight a couple of battles in this dungeon, but they are rather easy. You will find Vauquelin’s wife, Isabeau, in a large room that looks like living quarters.

Here is where things get interesting. There are actually a few different ways you can complete this quest.

Bring Vauquelin to Isabeau

If you choose the dialogue option “There is always a way,” Isabeau will ask you to bring her husband to her. If you choose to follow that path, you will be tasked with retrieving Vauquelin. This will lead to a fight. Afterward, you will tie up Vauquelin. Take him back to Isabeau and she will have a grand time carving the impurity out of him.

Leave Isabeau alone

Fight Isabeau

If you choose both dialogue options that state you are leaving, you will get tasked to head back to Vauquelin. Upon your return, you tell Vauquelin that the wife he once knew no longer exists and that she now serves the Highfather. Orion will pluck your payment from Vauquelin’s desk, and you will be on your way.