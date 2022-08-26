Should you complete every weekly challenge in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Weekly missions in Tower of Fantasy are the bread and butter of getting through the game’s long gacha style grind. They’re the best, most consistent way to get valuable resources like Dark crystals and decryption keys. This is for a few reasons. Partly, it’s because many of these tasks are things you’ll do any way, like logging in to the game and opening password chests. It’s also because these missions will continue to appear every week, even once you make it through the game’s campaign. But with so many popping up every few days, how many are worth completing, and how many are better left alone?

How many challenges should you complete?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In any given week, your best bet for crossing off your weekly checklist is to complete only as many challenges as it takes to max out your weekly mission points. Once you reach that cap, you won’t earn any more, and nothing will carry over to the next week. These mission points are awarded for each task you complete on the list, although the amount varies from one to another. Because of this, it might be worth checking which easy ones will net you a hefty sum. On the image above, for instance, you can see that we only need to sign in one more time to get 40 weekly mission points, making this a pretty worthwhile mission in terms of time investment.

Of course, this advice only applies insofar as you’re trying to maximize your rewards for the time you spend playing. If you’re having fun progressing the campaign or playing with friends in co-op, then these rewards might not be that important to you. Either way, though, remember that you can always get some rewards when the weekly missions reset next week, so there’s no pressure to get them now.