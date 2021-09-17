Should you get the From Scalchops to Seamitars Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Every time a Community Day rolls around in Pokémon Go, the day also features an exclusive ticket available to players who want to increase the chances of obtaining the event’s Pokémon. For the Community Day event on September 19, Oshawott is in the spotlight, and you’ll be able to evolve it into a Samurott, where it can learn the exclusive move, Hydro Cannon. Before the event rolls out, players can consider grabbing the Special Research ticket before the event. Should you get the special ticket, From Scalchops to Seamitars?

Unfortunately, even with the bonus of hydro cannon added to Samurott’s moveset, we don’t recommend players try to grab this Community Ticket this time around. It’s primarily because of the usefulness of Samurott and how it doesn’t seem to stand out as a good choice in the Great or Ultra League competitions.

What’s holding this Pokémon back is the fact that it’s not a bulky Water-type. It has some of the lowest defense stats of many Water-type Pokémon, and while the added damage of hydro cannon makes it a more practical choice, we don’t think you’re going to see it too often in any of the PvP competitions. It does depend on the type of Pokémon team you use, though.

For example, Samurott’s best moveset consists of the fast move fury cutter and the charged moves hydro cannon and megahorn. It makes Samurott an excellent counter to Dark, Grass, and Psychic-types, so if you have a team that needs to counter these types, Samurott is a good choice. But it’s not the end-all-be-all option.

Overall, Samurott is not the best Pokémon for this choice. There are other recommendations far ahead of it, but if you want to increase your chances of capturing it on September 19, it’s not a bad way to receive plenty of items to use during the event.