Should you get the Nothin’ Dull About Duskull Community Day Special Research in Pokémon Go?

For October 2021, Duskull is receiving a Community Day in Pokémon Go, giving players an exclusive chance to capture this Pokémon in the wild on October 9. Throughout the day, from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local timezone, Duskull will appear much more frequently in the wild, and if you evolve one into its final evolution, Dusknoir, it will learn the exclusive move shadow ball. During the event, you have the option to purchase the Nothin’ Dull about Duskull Special Research ticket. Should you buy this ticket during the Pokémon Go event, and is it worth your time?

It all comes down to how much you value Duskull and how much you think Dusknoir is being boosted by learning the shadow ball charged move. The charged moves that Dusknoir can learn right now include dark pulse, ominous wind, and psychic. These moves are solid already, with the best charged moveset for Dusknoir being ominous wind and dark pulse. If you had to swap shadow ball out, you’d want to exchange it for ominous wind.

Dusknoir features far more defense than it needs to use in combat. The best way to optimize this Pokémon is to use the shadow version, and you can do this by defeating a Team Rocket grunt with the Duskull shadow version. Things don’t change up too much, with the shadow version of Dusknoir benefitting from the shadow ball charged move, and you can swap that one out for ominous wind or dark pulse, but overall, Dusknoir doesn’t change too much, and you can use any version that feels comfortable to you.

When it comes down to it, Dusknoir does benefit from shadow ball. It’s not a massive change, but it is more relevant in the Great and Ultra Leagues. You can expect to see it used by trainers who are eager to use a Ghost-type Pokémon against Bug, Fighting, Normal, or Poison-type Pokémon, and Dusknoir is effective at eliminating other Ghost-types, along with Psychic-types.

If you want to ensure you receive a perfect IV version of Dusknoir for the PvP battle league, purchasing the Nothin’ Dull about Duskull Special Research ticket is a worthwhile investment. It helps give you a decent amount of items, but it’s not going to hamstring you if you don’t buy it. This Pokémon is also not changing any of the current Pokémon Go PvP meta.