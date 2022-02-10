Should you go Sharpshooter, Deadeye, or Artillerist as a Gunner (Male) in Lost Ark?

When you jump into Lost Ark as the Gunner (Male), you’ll have three choices to make for your advanced class. You have the Sharpshooter, Deadeye, and Artillerist. Each of them is unique from the other, giving you a way to diversify your character from different players who have also chosen Gunner on their character. Of the three choices, which is the best option for you? In this guide, we break down if you should go Sharpshooter, Deadeye, or Artillerist in Lost Ark.

Artillerist

The Artillerist gives you the chance to use some of the largest gun weapons available in Lost Ark. You’ll be using a variety of tools to deal heavy AoE damage while also increasing your character’s shields to make them a durable fighter, giving them the chance to take several more hits than traditional Gunner could take.

The Artillerist is the tankiest of the three Gunner advanced classes. While it can take a hit, the Artilliest can certainly deal quite a bit of damage, dishing out even more attack power the more it hits enemies. If you prefer being at the frontline, we highly recommend checking out the Artillerist and bringing the biggest guns with you.

Deadeye

The Deadeye will have you weaving between your enemies, getting up close against your foes. Similar to the Artillerist, you’ll be dealing a lot of AoE damage, but you’ll be doing it at a much closer distance, potentially putting your character at risk. While the more difficult of the three advanced classes, Deadeye can be extremely rewarding for those taking the time to learn the rotation of this classes’ abilities and will never have to worry about overwhelming odds.

Timing is critical for the Deadeye class, so if you’re willing to sit down and hammer out the best way to tackle a situation, you’ll want to check it out. But prepare to be punished if you make a wrong move during a fight.

Sharpshooter

If you’d rather hang up your guns for good and stick to a bow, the Sharpshooter might be a better class for you. It’s a mixture of ranged and melee combat, giving you a variety of skills to keep your enemies at a distance from you, but you’re more than comfortable fighting them toe-to-toe in close-quarters combat. Also, unlike the other classes, Sharpshooter comes with a companion, a Silverhawk, that you can use to assist you during the battles.

Similar to the other classes for Gunner, the Sharpshooter focuses on AoE attacks to wipe away hordes of dangerous foes in your way. You have the option to keep at a safe distance behind your party’s tank, or you can find at their side with your melee attacks, using Silverhawk to increase your overall damage or perform a large burst all at once to smaller foes.