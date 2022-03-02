When you initially arrive at Volcano Manor, you’ll be relieved to find a site of grace at the entrance to Elden Ring. However, upon finding the lost grace, you’ll also encounter a pair of people in the back of the room, a woman and a large knight. When speaking to the woman, she’ll ask if you wish to join Volcano Manor and fight against the wrongdoings of the Two Fingers. Should you join Volcano Manor in Elden Ring?

Joining Volcano Manor gives you access to the Drawing Room, along with a handful of valuable items, such as the Recusant Finger, the Scaled Armor Set, and the Magma shot. These are not critical to your story progression, but having them might be nice, depending on the type of playthrough your completing at the time.

By refusing to join Volcano Manor, nothing at all happens. You’ll be able to progress through the story and complete the game. You never have to talk to these two to become the Elden Lord in your game.

We’re not quite sure about the story ramifications if you do join Volcano Manor, though. We’re not aware if you joining Volcano Manor and becoming Elden Lord gives this group some form of power over the Two Fingers.