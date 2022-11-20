Should you pull for Childe or Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

The latter half of Genshin Impact Version 3.2 is here, and the second half of every update introduces one or two new banners. This means two new 5-star characters you have to make a decision to pull for. This time, you can choose between the Fatui Harbinger Childe and the off-field damage dealer Yae Miko. Like with most other double banners, deciding who to choose can be a difficult task when your Primogems are so limited.

Childe and Yae Miko are joined by a 4-star roster of Thoma, Shikanoin Heizou, and Layla. Layla is a brand new 4-star Cryo character who can provide shields and do some damage on the side, mixing in the roles of Diona and off-field Cryo DPS like Kaeya and Rosaria. Thoma is a Pyro shielder who is useful with other Pyro characters like Hu Tao. Finally, Shikanoin Heizou is an Anemo Catalyst user who can function as a main DPS with his unique playstyle.

Follow this guide to learn which character is best for your account.

Should you pull for Childe in Genshin Impact Version 3.2?

Image via miHoYo

Childe is a re-run 5-star character, and he belongs to one of the strongest teams in the game. This team composition is known as the “international” team and consists of Childe, an Anemo character like Sucrose or Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett. Since the team’s discovery, this team has been consistently regarded as one of the best teams in the game. Childe works in other teams as well, such as an Electro team or new Dendro teams with the “Bloom” reaction.

Childe’s strengths come from his Elemental Skill, which allows him to turn his Bow attacks into melee attacks that constantly apply the Hydro element to enemies. This allows him to consistently do high damage with reactions like Vaporize or Electro-Charged.

Childe is also a strong unit for free-to-play players or low spenders as his teams are a relatively low investment. Sucrose and Bennett are easily obtainable units for these players, while Xiangling is given away for free. This makes the team relatively cheap, while also being incredibly powerful. Childe is a great pick for any team.

Should you pull for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Image via HoYoverse

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro Catalyst unit that has received some extra power with the introduction of the Dendro element. Dendro has been a huge asset for Electro teams as it introduced the new Aggravate reaction. This allows the Electro element to deal more damage than it ever could, and characters have been much stronger for it.

Yae Miko is not excluded from this power spike, and she is a good unit to have. However, do note she is not significantly stronger than other units like Fischl or Raiden Shogun. While she is a good unit, you might want to increase your overall strength with Childe instead.