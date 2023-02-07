Should you pull for Yelan or Hu Tao in Genshin Impact Verison 3.4?

Like every new Genshin Impact update, Version 3.4 brings a new set of Character Event Wish banners for you to choose from. In Version 3.4, we’re getting two re-runs of beloved and powerful characters. These are Yelan, a 5-star Hydro sub-DPS character, and Hu Tao, a 5-star Pyro DPS character. Like most double banners, deciding who to choose to pull for can be a daunting task with your limited supply of Primogems.

Yelan and Hu Tao are joined by a 4-star roster of Xingqiu, Beidou, and Ningguang. This is a strong set of 4-star characters, meaning you’ll also get some powerful other units in your quest to get a Yelan or Hu Tao. While Ningguang is a rather mediocre 4-star Geo character, Beidou is a powerful Electro sub-DPS and Xingqiu is generally touted as a meta-defining character who fulfills a similar role to Yelan.

Should you pull for Yelan in Genshin Impact Version 3.4?

Yelan is a powerful 5-star Hydro sub-DPS character with a simple game plan. Yelan’s main strength lies in her Elemental Burst, which adds bursts of Hydro damage to your Normal Attacks. The best part is, you can swap out to another character while Yelan’s Elemental Burst is active. This makes her a popular addition to tons of different comps. Yelan also synergizes well with Xingqiu, as both of their Elemental Bursts combined to create a powerful typhoon of Hydro DMG and Hydro application.

While Yelan is not strictly necessary to have if you already own a Xingqiu (preferably Constellation 6), she synergizes amazingly with Xingqiu and has her own niches over Xingqiu as well. Yelan provides an ATK buff instead of Xingqiu’s more defensive capabilities, increasing her team’s damage. Yelan will always be a great pull for any account, so unless you aren’t a fan of her character and playstyle, it’s highly recommended to pull her if you can.

Should you pull for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact Version 3.4?

Hu Tao is a 5-star Pyro DPS character. Wherever Hu Tao goes, spooky season follows, and you’ll spook your enemies with one of the best purveyors of single-target damage. Hu Tao’s main niche is her ability to deal high amounts of damage to one enemy at a time, with a lesser ability to deal area-of-effect damage.

Hu Tao’s value went down slightly with the introduction of Dendro. Single-target DMG is no longer such a valuable niche, especially as equally powerful characters like Yoimiya exist in the same vein. However, Hu Tao still excels in her role, so don’t be afraid to pull for Hu Tao if you are a fan of her play style.