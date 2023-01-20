The best Xingqiu build in Genshin Impact

Xingqiu is a Hydro character that uses a sword in combat. Xingqiu can be an exciting sub-DPS character, bringing sound damage reduction, additional healing, and his damage output to the mix. As a sub-DPS, you will aim to switch to Xingqiu, use his abilities, then switch back to your main DPS. This guide will breakdown the best Xingqui build in Genshin Impact.

Best Xingqui build in Genshin Impact

His Elemental Skill is called Guhua Sword – Fatal Rainscreen. He will perform a double strike with his sword, dealing Hydro damage, and form a screen of blades that will orbit the character. Upon taking damage, a sword will shatter, reducing the damage taken and healing the character for 6% of Xingiu’s total health as long as he has reached his first Ascension.

His Elemental Burst is called Raincutter. This will cause regular attacks to trigger a sword rain attack that deals Hydro damage, and the protective Rain Swords cannot be reduced in number while this is active. These are his passive abilities.

The Sacrificial Sword and the Favonius Sword are both excellent options for Xingiu, as they will help his energy recharge with their sub-stat. They can both be obtained from Wishes.

For Artifacts, Noblesse Oblige is a great option, as it will benefit the whole party. The Noblesse Oblige set can be found at the Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern in Liyue. You only need two parts to get an Elemental Burst damage increase of 20%.

You can also use two parts of the Heart of Depth set to gain a 15% damage bonus to your Hydro damage output. You can get this set from the Peak of Vindagnyr Domain in Dragonspine.

All Xingqui’s Constellation skills in Genshin Impact

Xingqui has a potent collection of skills and Constellation abilities worth rolling his gacha for. These are his Constellation effects and passive skills.

1 The Scent Remained Increases the maximum number of Rain Swords by 1. 2 Rainbow Upon the Azure Sky Extends the duration of Raincutter by 3s. Decreases the Hydro RES of enemies hit by sword rain by 15% for 4s. 3 Weaver of Verses Increases the level of Raincutter by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. 4 Evilsoother Throughout the duration of Raincutter, the DMG dealt by Fatal Rainscreen is increased by 50%. 5 Embrace of Rain Increases the level of Fatal Rainscreen by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. 6 Hence, Call Them My Own Verses Activating 2 of Raincutter’s sword rain attacks greatly increases the DMG of the third. Xingqiu regenerates 3 Energy when sword rain attacks hit enemies.

Hydropathic – When a Rain Sword is shattered, or when its duration expires, it regenerates the current character’s HP based on 6% of Xingqiu’s Max HP.

Blades Amidst Raindrops – Xingqiu gains a 20% Hydro DMG Bonus.

Flash of Genius – When Xingqiu crafts Character Talent Materials, he has a 25% chance to refund some of the crafting materials used.

Xingqui is a solid character to add to your roster. Use him with a powerful on-field damage dealer such as Diluc or Raiden Shogun to take advantage of his diverse skill set.