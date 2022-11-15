Should you throw a snowball at Sindri during Old Friends in God of War Ragnarok?

Old Friends is the third goal on The Path, which is the name of the main story quest line in God of War Ragnarok. It is also the first part of the game in which you play as Atreus, as you sneak out of Sindri’s House with Sindri himself, and go looking first for Jormungundar, and then for Freya at the Council of Valkyries in Midgard.

About halfway through the quest (assuming you don’t get stuck in Yggdrasil), Atreus goes climbing on his own, leaving Sindri keeping one of his many pop-up shops clean and tidy while he waits. After defeating several draugr and finding a few chests, you’ll emerge on a ledge high above Sindri’s shop. Sindri calls out, “Is that you up there?” to which you reply, “Hello down there.” Sindri asks if you’ve come to your senses yet (he thinks looking for Freya is a really bad idea) and, as you reply, “Yes… I mean, I’m not changing my mind,” you pick up a handful of snow and pack it into a snowball. After you toss it up and down in your hand a few times, two button prompts pop up: R1 to throw, or Circle to drop.

Should you throw the snowball at Sindri?

If you throw the snowball at Sindri, you hit him with it, and he makes a grunting sound then yells out, “Hey!” before you continue the conversation by saying, “Like you never do?”

If you drop the snowball, then you don’t throw it at Sindri, and the conversation continues in exactly the same way without Sindri exclaiming, “Hey!” in the middle of it.

As far as anyone has been able to tell, the differences described above are the only difference this choice makes, so it’s not one of the most consequential choices in God of War Ragnarok. If there’s some kind of butterfly effect that causes some major consequence later in the game, then no one has spotted it yet.

As to whether you should throw a snowball at Sindri, well, Sindri is your friend, and he’s the kind of dwarf that is easily startled, and he probably thinks snow is terribly dirty. So, throwing a snowball at him, especially when he can’t throw one back at you (you’re too high up), is pretty mean. However, you’re Atreus, which means you’re Loki, the Norse god of mischief, so not throwing a snowball at Sindri would be extremely out of character. For that reason alone, you should definitely throw a snowball at Sindri. Don’t worry, he’ll get over it.