Should you use a Stonesword Key in the Tombsward Catacombs in Elden Ring?

Throughout Elden Ring’s open world, you’ll discover several Imp Statues, which typically generate force fields preventing you from accessing particular areas. You can unlock these areas using Stonesword Keys. You’ll encounter one such force field while exploring the Tombsward Catacombs, but what lies beyond the gate might not be worth it.

When you use a Stonesword Key on this Imp Statue, you’ll enter a room where you’ll be attacked by two skeletons. In the middle of the room, you’ll be able to pick up Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (9), which will allow you to craft Rancor Pots.

Rancor Pots are throwable items that consume FP when thrown, and cause spirits to assail whatever enemy the pot hits. In our experience, these items were not all that useful. They’re nigh-useless for magic builds, and don’t exactly mix well with melee builds’ playstyles. With this in mind, we don’t particularly recommend you use your Stonesword Key in the Tombsward Catacombs unless you’re a completionist looking to 100% the game.

