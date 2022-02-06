Sifu: All Shrine locations in The Squats

Sifu is a tough game, but fortunately, the various Shrines hidden throughout its levels can help ease its difficulty a little. From each Shrine, you can choose one of nine buffs to apply to your character, which range from simply increasing the size of your Structure gauge to resetting your death counter to zero.

Most levels have three Shrines, but Sifu’s first level, The Squats, is unique in that it has four. Here’s where to find each Shrine in The Squats.

Shrine #1: After the rooftop fight

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Shrine should be fairly easy to find, as it’s located on the main path. After the side-scrolling hallway fight, you’ll eventually arrive on a rooftop, where you’ll fight a large group of enemies. Once you dispatch them, continue on the main path until you enter a building with a climbable wall inside. As soon as you enter this building, you should see the Shrine on the right side of the room.

Shrine #2: Guarded by two enemies

Shortly after obtaining the first Shrine, you’ll take on a miniboss before fighting through a large group of enemies. After coming out on top, you’ll end up in this hallway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Shrine is located inside the door to the left. It’s guarded by two enemies, so you’ll have to take them out before accessing it. It’s located in the back of the room by the window.

Shrine #3: Before the boss fight

Later in the level, you’ll arrive in a hangar where you’ll take on several opponents at once. After this fight, continue on the main path, and you’ll be confronted by three enemies at once in a hallway.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luckily, this trio is softer than they look. Take them down and continue through the doorway behind them. You’ll come out in an alley, and you should see the third Shrine on your right as you progress.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bonus Shrine: Only accessible via shortcut

There is a fourth Shrine in The Squats, but you won’t be able to access it on your initial playthrough; you can only grab it on replays via the Avenue Door shortcut. After acquiring the Bunch of Keys item as part of the main story, you can open a previously-locked door found early in The Squats. You’ll find this door on the first floor of the apartment you enter immediately after defeating the level’s first two enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the door, and you should encounter some more baddies. As you move forward, there will be an overhang on the left side of the area. Under here will be the Shrine.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Can you get all four Shrines in a single run?

It is impossible to get all four Shrines on a single run of this level. If you progress through The Squats without the shortcut, you’ll be able to get three of the Shrines, but you won’t be able to access the area where the fourth Shrine is located. Inversely, utilizing the shortcut to access the fourth Shrine prevents you from visiting the locations of the first two Shrines. However, you can still get the Shrine located before the boss fight after using the shortcut.

In short, the level’s normal route allows you to get a maximum of three Shrines, but the shortcut only allows you to get two. We recommend avoiding the shortcut; Shrines are incredibly useful, and you’ll want to grab as many of them as you can.