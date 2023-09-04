Starfield Beer Run: How to Sabotage Henry’s Beer

Starfield asks players to do some pretty questionable things, but sabotaging a man’s personal and fulfilling hobby because his wife wants him to do better is where I should have drawn the line. Henry is a good man who’s running a local craft beer business, and he’s pretty successful, too. The issue is that his wife, Sarah, thinks Filburn Agricultural Systems enterprise holds the key to the family’s success, not that silly beer stuff. That’s why she entrusts you with the task of ruining a batch of beer, potentially sending Henry out of business.

Should You Spoil Henry’s Beer in Starfield’s Beer Run?

To ruin Henry’s beer and complete Beer Run, find the computer behind the crate and interact with it. You face a couple of options here, and your choice can either enhance or ruin the beer, so make your decision wisely. Here’s every possible outcome in Beer Run so you can decide which one suits you best.

Sabotage Option Effect Increase Temperature by 20 Ruins the batch of beer. It tastes so bad it’ll get thrown away. Sarah rewards you with 2500 credits. Increase IBU: Ruins the beer. Ruins the batch of beer. It tastes so bad it’ll get thrown away. Sarah rewards you with 2500 credits. Increase Alcohol Content Makes the beer better, or maybe everyone is just drunk; it’s hard to know. In any case, you’ll get no rewards, but Henry’s business lives on.

Alternatively, you could choose to not interact with the console and turn on Sarah. After all, Henry’s just living his best life and giving the people in Akila City some top-quality booze. There’s the alternative to tell Henry what Sarah is plotting. In this case, he will give you 2500 credits, too, and you can also feel a little bit better about your choices.