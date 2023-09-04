Starfield Beer Run: How to Sabotage Henry’s Beer

Which is the correct option to sabotage Henry’s beer in Starfield’s Beer Run?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starfield asks players to do some pretty questionable things, but sabotaging a man’s personal and fulfilling hobby because his wife wants him to do better is where I should have drawn the line. Henry is a good man who’s running a local craft beer business, and he’s pretty successful, too. The issue is that his wife, Sarah, thinks Filburn Agricultural Systems enterprise holds the key to the family’s success, not that silly beer stuff. That’s why she entrusts you with the task of ruining a batch of beer, potentially sending Henry out of business.

Should You Spoil Henry’s Beer in Starfield’s Beer Run?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To ruin Henry’s beer and complete Beer Run, find the computer behind the crate and interact with it. You face a couple of options here, and your choice can either enhance or ruin the beer, so make your decision wisely. Here’s every possible outcome in Beer Run so you can decide which one suits you best.

Sabotage OptionEffect
Increase Temperature by 20Ruins the batch of beer. It tastes so bad it’ll get thrown away. Sarah rewards you with 2500 credits.
Increase IBU: Ruins the beer.Ruins the batch of beer. It tastes so bad it’ll get thrown away. Sarah rewards you with 2500 credits.
Increase Alcohol ContentMakes the beer better, or maybe everyone is just drunk; it’s hard to know. In any case, you’ll get no rewards, but Henry’s business lives on.

Related: Starfield False Positives: Should You Tell David Wilson Bailey Kirkin Tinkered with The Robot?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you could choose to not interact with the console and turn on Sarah. After all, Henry’s just living his best life and giving the people in Akila City some top-quality booze. There’s the alternative to tell Henry what Sarah is plotting. In this case, he will give you 2500 credits, too, and you can also feel a little bit better about your choices. 

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved