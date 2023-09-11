Starfield: How to Complete Entangled

Entangled is one of the major missions in Starfield that you’ll need to complete during your playthrough. The mission is a standout adventure where the artifact being studied at the Nishina Research Station is causing two universes to bounce between each other. Your character will be able to interact with these distortions and can use the two universes to reach the end, unraveling the experiment.

A majority of the mission is relatively straightforward, but then you’ll get the Probe Control Unit, and you can make your way to the underground lab. It can be a bit confusing to reach this area. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Entangled in Starfield.

All Entangled Steps & How To Complete It In Starfield

The tougher part of the mission begins when you reach the elevator in Starfield. In the non-destroyed world, the one with the pristine facility does not allow you to get to lab with that elevator. You have to find a way to use the one in Rafael’s world, where everything is destroyed. You might have a chance to grab the Experiment A-7 shotgun before making your way here into this world.

How To Take The Elevator in Entangled in Starfield

You can take multiple distortions, but the only one that matters will be the distortion you can find sitting outside of the elevator. Interact with it, and you’ll enter the blocked-off area, and you can take the elevator down to the lab in Rafael’s world in Starfield. There are a few supplies you can grab before you head down, so it doesn’t hurt to grab what you can before making your way down.

When you get to the bottom of the elevator, there’s a distortion to the left, and you can interact with it to enter Patel’s universe. When you do, your objective for the mission will update where you need to override the lockdown in the Facilities Section.

How to Override the Lockdown in the Facilities Section for Entangled in Starfield

Now, for this next part, a good chunk of it will have you bouncing between the pristine and burned universes. You’ll start with the pristine universe, where you can quickly navigate the area, exploring it to find another distortion. You should be able to find one with your Starfield character to the left of the doorway that leads to the Research Labs 01-05, and the Facilities area. Go through it to enter the burned-out area, and you can bypass the door to enter the room.

Now, inside, make your way over to the room in the back, and you’ll find a keycard called Nishina Particle Lab Keycard. Pick it up to grab it, and then make your way to the distortion behind you, returning to the pristine universe.

When you return to the pristine universe with your Starfield character, you can now open any door blocked off by the requirement of having the Nishina Particle Lab Keycard and freely explore this section of the facility. Proceed forward, out of the lab, and head down to the ramp to the floor below you, keeping to the left side. On the bottom floor, head to the room on the right, and interact with the distortion to enter the burned reality, where no security doors are blocking your path. Proceed forward, and find a distortion on the right side.

Now, you can turn off the lockdown in the pristine universe, and make your way to the next area, to the Particle Accelerator. Although the objective for the Entangled mission in Starfield returns to Get To The Lab, there is another area in a lockdown that you’ll need to get through to make your way forward.

How to Override the Lockdown In The Accelerator Section in Starfield

Now, when you enter the Particle Accelerator Section of the underground lab in Starfield, this area is also in lockdown. You’ll need to take the distortion to the left of you, before the first security door, and enter the burned reality to explore any further.

You won’t be able to proceed forward in the burned reality, but you can take a left, down some stairs, and find another distortion. Interact with it to return to the pristine reality.

This path will give you access to the larger room. However, it will be heavily guarded in both the burned and pristine reality. In the pristine reality, you’ll need to deal with the robots. After you’ve dealt with them, make your way to the middle and interact with the distortion at the center. When you switch to the burned reality, you’ll need to deal with the alien bugs and clear them out of the larger room before moving on to the rest of the mission in Starfield.

After you’ve cleared out the bugs in the burned reality, make your way over to the corner of the room to the doorway that says “Emergency” above it, and proceed inside, down the broken stairs. When your Starfield character reaches the bottom, look for the Nishina Utility Closet Keycard on the desk and grab it.

With the keycard, make your back into the center of the burned room you were in and interact with the distortion. You’ll return to the pristine reality, and then you have to find the Utility Closet door, which you can find on the bottom floor. Using the keycard, your Starfield character can interact with it, and there should be a distortion inside the closet.

This gives you access to the room on your left, and you can interact with a distortion in that room to return to the pristine reality. You’ll now be inside the room where you can interact with a computer, turning off part of the Accelerator Control Room lockdown door. Unfortunately, it’s not over yet, and there’s a distortion to the left of the computer you can take for your Starfield character to return to the burned reality.

Now, in the pristine reality, make your way over to the now unlocked security door protecting the Accelerator Control room, and you’ll find a computer you can interact with, shutting down the Accelerator Control Room lockdown. This unlocks many of the security doors, opening the way to the access tunnels.

How to Get To the Lab in Entangled in Starfield

However, this area is also blocked off by another security door, and your Starfield character will need to enter the burned reality to bypass it. There’s a distortion in the center of the Access Tunnel rooms, on the right side.

Although the way is not unblocked, there is an opening in the burned reality on the right of the room, and you’ll enter the Cataxi nest. You’ll have to fight your way through this section to reach another distortion in the back of a blocked-off room. Interact with it, enter the pristine reality, and you’ll find another distortion to the burned reality, where you can take the ramp up, reaching the second level of the cave with your Starfield character. There is a distortion at the top of this area you can use to reenter the pristine reality, making it easier to reach the lab.

In the pristine lab, make your way down the hallway to the left, and there is a room blocked off called the Storage area. Take another left when you reach this door, and there will be a distortion you can interact with to return to the burned reality with your Starfield character, bypassing the security door. Rather than taking the route of the security door, proceed through the open pathway to go around it.

Follow the pathway through these caves, and you’ll be able to go down a ramp to take you into the storage area. Continue into the room, and take a right into a small lab, and you’ll find a distortion on the back of the room.

When you return to the pristine reality, there is a computer to your right that you can interact with to lower the Storage Room Lockdown, bypassing any of the security doors that were blocking you in Starfield. Make your way into the main room, up the ramp to the Access Tunnels, and then take a right where you’ll find a distortion before you get to the stairs.

When you find your way into the burned reality, the security doors are not blocking your way into the access tunnels anymore. You can proceed forward, and you’ll reach the lab, where you now have to turn off the experiment.

This is the more challenging part of the mission, where you’ll need to choose to turn off the experiment in one of the realities. However, there is a third option for your Starfield character where they can finish the investigation in both realities, saving everyone in the Entangled mission, and they won’t have to pick which one survives.