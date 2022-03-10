Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin — All Jobs and how to unlock them

One of the core features of Stranger of Paradise is its Job system. Taking inspiration from previous Final Fantasy games, players can level Jack up in many Basic Jobs, thereby unlocking Advanced Jobs, which usually do the Basic Jobs…er, job, but better. A few Basic Jobs do not get unlocked right away, and you need to level multiple Basic Jobs up to unlock a specific corresponding Job. Here are all of the Jobs in Stranger of Paradise — and how to unlock them.

Note: This article is based on currently available Jobs in the demo. This article will be updated further with the full release of Stranger of Paradise.

Basic Jobs

These Jobs are either granted to you automatically or are found while dungeon diving and have no prerequisite to using.

Swordfighter: A melee oriented Job focused around counter-attacking and quick combos. Uses a sword and shield.

A melee oriented Job focused around counter-attacking and quick combos. Uses a sword and shield. Swordsman : A melee oriented Job that hones in on dealing as much damage as possible, with as heavy a weapon as possible. Uses a two-handed sword.

: A melee oriented Job that hones in on dealing as much damage as possible, with as heavy a weapon as possible. Uses a two-handed sword. Pugilist : A melee oriented Job that deals heavy combo damage via rapid strikes. Uses fist weapons.

: A melee oriented Job that deals heavy combo damage via rapid strikes. Uses fist weapons. Duelist : A melee oriented Job that focuses on dealing severe single-target damage with critical hits and poisons. Uses twin daggers.

: A melee oriented Job that focuses on dealing severe single-target damage with critical hits and poisons. Uses twin daggers. Mage : A ranged oriented Job that deals heavy damage by capitalizing on enemy weaknesses. Can cast Aero, Fire, Water and Earth, alongside level 2 and 3 versions (-ra and -ga) with enough charge time.

: A ranged oriented Job that deals heavy damage by capitalizing on enemy weaknesses. Can cast Aero, Fire, Water and Earth, alongside level 2 and 3 versions (-ra and -ga) with enough charge time. Lancer : Unlocked by finding a Lance weapon in the Chaos Shrine. Excels at melee combat, able to deal both Strike and Slash damage in melee, while also having the ability to deal Pierce damage via Lance Hurl.

: Unlocked by finding a Lance weapon in the Chaos Shrine. Excels at melee combat, able to deal both Strike and Slash damage in melee, while also having the ability to deal Pierce damage via Lance Hurl. Marauder : Unlocked by finding a Battleaxe weapon in the Chaos Shrine. A slow moving but heavy hitting melee specialist, able to inflict high damage over a wide area.

: Unlocked by finding a Battleaxe weapon in the Chaos Shrine. A slow moving but heavy hitting melee specialist, able to inflict high damage over a wide area. Ronin: Unlocked by finding a Katana weapon in the Pravoka Seagrot. A melee oriented Job that focuses on high elemental damage and combos alongside quick dodging.

Advanced Jobs

These Jobs require certain Basic Jobs to be at a specific level and have the appropriate node unlocked. Some Advanced Jobs require two or more Basic Jobs to be leveled to unlock the job fully — for example, if you have Red Mage unlocked in the Mage’s tree, but not the Swordfighter’s tree; you cannot use Red Mage. The levels listed below assume you are bee-lining for the unlock node — if you wish to master your Basic Jobs, it will take more levels.