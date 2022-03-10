Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin — All Jobs and how to unlock them
Pick a Job, any Job.
One of the core features of Stranger of Paradise is its Job system. Taking inspiration from previous Final Fantasy games, players can level Jack up in many Basic Jobs, thereby unlocking Advanced Jobs, which usually do the Basic Jobs…er, job, but better. A few Basic Jobs do not get unlocked right away, and you need to level multiple Basic Jobs up to unlock a specific corresponding Job. Here are all of the Jobs in Stranger of Paradise — and how to unlock them.
Note: This article is based on currently available Jobs in the demo. This article will be updated further with the full release of Stranger of Paradise.
Basic Jobs
These Jobs are either granted to you automatically or are found while dungeon diving and have no prerequisite to using.
- Swordfighter: A melee oriented Job focused around counter-attacking and quick combos. Uses a sword and shield.
- Swordsman: A melee oriented Job that hones in on dealing as much damage as possible, with as heavy a weapon as possible. Uses a two-handed sword.
- Pugilist: A melee oriented Job that deals heavy combo damage via rapid strikes. Uses fist weapons.
- Duelist: A melee oriented Job that focuses on dealing severe single-target damage with critical hits and poisons. Uses twin daggers.
- Mage: A ranged oriented Job that deals heavy damage by capitalizing on enemy weaknesses. Can cast Aero, Fire, Water and Earth, alongside level 2 and 3 versions (-ra and -ga) with enough charge time.
- Lancer: Unlocked by finding a Lance weapon in the Chaos Shrine. Excels at melee combat, able to deal both Strike and Slash damage in melee, while also having the ability to deal Pierce damage via Lance Hurl.
- Marauder: Unlocked by finding a Battleaxe weapon in the Chaos Shrine. A slow moving but heavy hitting melee specialist, able to inflict high damage over a wide area.
- Ronin: Unlocked by finding a Katana weapon in the Pravoka Seagrot. A melee oriented Job that focuses on high elemental damage and combos alongside quick dodging.
Advanced Jobs
These Jobs require certain Basic Jobs to be at a specific level and have the appropriate node unlocked. Some Advanced Jobs require two or more Basic Jobs to be leveled to unlock the job fully — for example, if you have Red Mage unlocked in the Mage’s tree, but not the Swordfighter’s tree; you cannot use Red Mage. The levels listed below assume you are bee-lining for the unlock node — if you wish to master your Basic Jobs, it will take more levels.
- Knight: An Advanced Job that prioritizes defense. Can emit Holy-element shockwaves after successful guards. Requires Swordfighter and Swordsman at level 15 each to unlock.
- Red Mage: An Advanced Job that can chain both White and Black Magic together rapidly utilizing Chainspell. Requires Swordfighter and Mage at level 15 each to unlock.
- Berserker: An Advanced Job that sacrifices Potion healing for increased damage and stagger capabilities. Requires Marauder at level 10 and Swordsman at level 15 to unlock.
- Warrior: A tanky Advanced Job that can deal AoE damage while healing missing HP over time. Requires Swordsman at level 15 and Ronin at level 10 to unlock.
- Samurai: An Advanced Job focused around parrying blows and counter-attacking. Regenerates more MP via normal attacks and parries due to “Meikyo-Shisui.” Requires Ronin at level 12 to unlock.
- Thief: A sly Advanced Job that can Steal instant abilities from enemies. Requires Pugilist and Duelist at level 10 to unlock.
- Monk: A melee focused Advanced Job that can channel MP to restore HP and grant bonus break damage for a limited time. Requires Pugilist and Lancer at level 10 to unlock.
- Dragoon: A melee focused Advanced Job that can leap across large gaps to deal heavy piercing damage to a group of enemies. Requires Lancer and Marauder at level 10 to unlock.
- Black Mage: A stronger version of the Mage, this Advanced Job gains access to the powerful Flare spell — heavy damage at the cost of maximum MP. Requires Mage at level 10 to unlock.
- White Mage: A support focused Advanced Job, this Job can heal and buff allies with spells such as Cure, Protect, and Shell, as well as revive fallen allies via Raise. Requires Mage at level 10 to unlock.
- Sage: This Advanced Job can toggle a stance to cast powerful White or Black Magic at the cost of one Black or White Emblem. The more Emblems you have, the faster you can cast spells. Requires Black and White Mage at level 12 to unlock.
- Paladin: This Advanced Job can toggle “Holy Fang,” which heals missing HP or deals additional Holy damage if you are at maximum HP. This mode drains the Paladin’s MP, however. Requires Knight and White Mage at level 10 to unlock.
- Dark Knight: This Advanced Job can toggle “Souleater,” a stance that drains both HP and MP to deal additional Dark damage with every hit. Requires Berserker, Black Mage and Warrior at level 10 to unlock.
- Tyrant: This Advanced Job allows you to use Red Magic to imbue your weapon with a chosen element via the Enchant command. Requires Red Mage and Monk at level 10 to unlock.
- Void Knight: This tanky Advanced Job can absorb magic attacks, and choose to either regain MP or unleash a flurry of slashes via the Runic command. Requires Red Mage and Knight at level 10 to unlock.