Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Lunar Gala 2023 event guide – missions, game modes, skins, dates

Last year, Teamfight Tactic’s Lunar Revel event was wildly popular. So it’s no surprise that this year, we get a new, updated version: the Lunar Gala. With even more traditional decorations, mini-missions, and fireworks, prepare yourself for an explosive few weeks. Let’s break down how TFT is going to celebrate Lunar New Year with you.

Lunar Gala missions with Chibi Annie

Once you activate the Lunar Gala, Chibi Panda Annie has a few missions for you. What’s a party without explosives, after all? There are five missions in total to complete, all by doing certain specific tasks while playing TFT. Some of these missions include playing a game of Monsters Attack! as well as claiming an Underground Heist.

If you do all of Annie’s missions, you’ll get an emote, 1600 Pass XP, 100 Star Shards, and an Egg containing a Lunar New Year-themed Little Legend.

Fortune’s Favor and The House of The Golden Rabbit

A new surprise for the 2023 Lunar New Year is an entirely new game mode for the Lunar Gala event. This game mode is Fortune’s Favor, and it’s a fun, loot-stuffed way to create some of the most overpowered builds you’ve ever seen. Just trust in the Golden Bun Bun and perhaps their luck will bring you to crushing victory.

And if you want to get this swanky new board (shown above) to feel blessed by the Bun Bun while you play, you’ll have to purchase Penthouse Party boxes. This board skin, named The House of the Golden Rabbit, has a 2% drop rate, so pray to the wealthy hare for good luck.

All new Lunar Gala skins

Bun Bun

For the Lunar Gala, the central Little Legends are Panda Annie and, of course, the lucky Bun Bun themselves. Players can get this new Bun Bun and their everyday variations, as well as a host of unique Lunar Gala re-skins. The basic Bun Bun Little Legend and the Chubby Choco and Bunana Bun Buns will all cost 750 RP. Meanwhile, Battle Bunny, Space Groove, Lunar Revel, Porcelain, Red Hare, Lotus, and Delicious Bun Buns are all worth 925 RP. The only Bun Bun you can’t personally purchase is the Red Riding Bun Bun. You’ll have to try your luck with the Riches of The Rabbit for that. The Riches of the Rabbit is this event’s version of mystery eggs.

Melisma

Normally never found without a pair of headphones, Melisma is getting all dolled up this Lunar New Year. You can purchase Lotus Dancer, Porcelain, Festive Fire, Lucky Rabbit, and Heavenly Jade Melismas for 925 RP each.

Gloop

This Lunar Gala, adorable little Gloop is all about the banquet layout. For 925 RP each, you can enjoy Peachy, Golden Custard, Hearty Soup, Shrimpy, or Porcelain Gloop.

Chibi Annie

The TFT Chibi for this holiday season is Annie, the adorable little firestarter herself. For 1900 RP, you can purchase the basic version of Chibi Annie and have her join your Chibi Champion collection. However, if you’re looking for Chibi Panda Annie and her special Tibbers-like Choncc boom, you’ll have to go searching through Riches of the Rabbit.

Lunar Gala dates

The Lunar Gala event begins on January 12 and lasts all the way to Patch 13.3 on February 9. So, players have almost a full month to play through the missions and get as many rewards as possible.