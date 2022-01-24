Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Lunar Revel Gifts of The Golden Lantern FULL mission guide

This January, Riot Games gifted Teamfight Tactics (TFT) lovers with their own event in Patch 12.2: The Lunar Revel. However, as you start to play through the missions, the text bubbles can repeat a lot and the interface can be a little annoying to click through. So, if you want one simple place to find all you need to do for the Lunar Revel, we’ve got you covered.

Phase 1– The Invitation

The first part of the Lunar Revel is fairly simple. Just go into TFT lobby, play a game, and when it ends you’ll get an invitation to the Lunar Revel. This will come in the form of the “Like My Stripes?” emote. After this, then you can start trying to do all the event missions. If you want to try to speed-run the whole thing, play Hyper Roll mode, but it can be harder to do specific, efficient builds in Hyper Roll, so the choice is up to you.

Phase 2– Day Time

During this first phase, you get 15 Star Shards for each mission you complete. If you want to try to be efficient with your gameplay, the builds that best help you accomplish your missions are Scrap Innovator (Duckbill, Dango) and Mercenary Twinshot (Choncc, Jinx). If you play well, it’ll take you roughly four-eight games (but it’s okay if you’re not a Plat+ player and it takes more time, since everyone’s fighting for these builds right now).

Year of The Tiger Protector: Place in the top three in a handful of games; depending on your placements, this can be anywhere from 3-6 games.

Place in the top three in a handful of games; depending on your placements, this can be anywhere from 3-6 games. Firecracker Duckbill: Upgrade thirty components using the Scrap trait AKA put a single item like a Tear, Rod, etc. on a Scrap unit(s) and have their trait bonus turn it into a full item thirty times.

Upgrade thirty components using the Scrap trait AKA put a single item like a Tear, Rod, etc. on a Scrap unit(s) and have their trait bonus turn it into a full item thirty times. Lucky Noodle Dowsie: Collect forty loot orbs.

Collect forty loot orbs. Firecracker Jinx: Get Jinx to cast her spell once.

Get Jinx to cast her spell once. Lucky Lantern Dango: Put a 3-star champion in a Socialite Spotlight.

Put a 3-star champion in a Socialite Spotlight. Lunar Beast Choncc: Feed Tahm Kench a 2-star+ unit.

Feed Tahm Kench a 2-star+ unit. Porcelain Dowsie: Reroll the shop thirty times.

Phase 3– Night Time

If you thought you won by getting the daytime gifts, you’re unfortunately wrong. Now you have to play through the nighttime goals. However, the missions are kind of all over the place, so it might take a little bit longer to get through them. DISCLAIMER: These are sort of meant to be riddles, so if you don’t want to be spoiled, don’t read on. But if you really just want to get the rewards, we’re happy to help.

For the nighttime riddles, the missions include:

Year of The Tiger Protector: Receive a Celestial Blessing from a Hextech Augment.

Receive a Celestial Blessing from a Hextech Augment. Firecracker Duckbill: Combine two of the same component into a finished item twice in a game. AKA, use two Sparring Gloves to make two different items.

Combine two of the same component into a finished item twice in a game. AKA, use two Sparring Gloves to make two different items. Lucky Noodle Dowsie: Field both Tramsformer modes in one game. That means put Jayce in the first row for at least one round, and then for another put him in the back, trasnforming him into a ranged unit.

Field both Tramsformer modes in one game. That means put Jayce in the first row for at least one round, and then for another put him in the back, trasnforming him into a ranged unit. Firecracker Jinx: Field five or seven Mercenaries.

Field five or seven Mercenaries. Lucky Lantern Dango: Activate a handful number of Prismatic Augments/Traits. These are Traits/Augments that are that shiny, top-tier level, like getting all eight Challengers or getting an Enchanter Soul. While it gives no specific number, keep playing for full-trait builds until you get it.

Activate a handful number of Prismatic Augments/Traits. These are Traits/Augments that are that shiny, top-tier level, like getting all eight Challengers or getting an Enchanter Soul. While it gives no specific number, keep playing for full-trait builds until you get it. Lunar Beast Choncc: Field two 2-star Colossus champions.

Field two 2-star Colossus champions. Porcelain Dowsie: Use Shroad of Stillness on fifteen enemy champions. This is an item made using Sparring Gloves and Armor, and when put on a champion, releases roughly a three-tile across shot that delays the mana-casting of all champions in front of them.

Finish all three phases of these missions and then you can get the event rewards. This includes Star Shards, a Lunar egg, and a few more surprises, so don’t miss out! The event will likely only last for a month.